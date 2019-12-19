This is how Sen. McConnell will handle threats to hold back impeachment

WHAT MCCONNELL WILL SAY THURSDAY

Nancy Pelosi has ordered the articles of impeachment to be held back until there is a “fair process” in the Senate, and some believe she wants to ensure that the President is never acquitted.

Mitch McConnell will speak on the Senate floor at 9:30 a.m. this morning to continue to map out his views about his chamber’s impeachment process, and the one that just wrapped up in the House.

Mr. McConnell will again call the House’s impeachment “the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.” He’ll say that the two articles that the House passed are “fundamentally unlike any articles that any prior House of Representatives has ever passed.”

He will accuse Democrats of backpedaling, which he’ll say began “when Senator Schumer began searching for ways the Senate could step out of our proper role and try to fix House Democrats’ failures for them” and continued last night “when Speaker Pelosi suggested that House Democrats may be too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate.”

“The framers built the Senate to provide stability… To keep partisan passions from boiling over. Moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”

It’s unclear how long Speaker Pelosi can hold the articles of impeachment back. There isn’t much precedent with only two prior impeachments. However, she can’t hold them back indefinitely since it blocks the results of impeachment which is a constitutionally prescribed process.

If Pelosi doesn’t send the articles, there won’t be a trial in the Senate, a trial that would benefit Trump. Pelosi and her comrades don’t want him acquitted.

WHAT HAPPENED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

On Tuesday, during a speech on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that he may dismiss the articles of impeachment against the President directly after the opening arguments.

For Pelosi’s part, she plans to hold back the impeachment until she is certain there will be a fair trial. Fair to her means they get to call witnesses and retry the impeachment instead of looking at the evidence, debating, and taking a vote.

This is after the House conducted a fully unfair impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi held a press conference after the vote impeaching President Trump on Wednesday, claiming the House was fair. At one point, she told the reporters asking questions, “you’re starting to act like another country.” She’s feeling the stress and she’s nearly 80 years of age.

She could have a stroke with all the stress she’s under after single-handedly damaging her party and the Republic.

McConnell suggested he would move to dismiss the case, as they did in the 1999 Clinton impeachment after Chuck Schumer demanded they retry the House impeachment case. This is after Democrats insisted they had all the evidence and witnesses they needed to impeach.

Democrats want to drag this out however they can.

The Republican leader criticized Schumer for going to the news media with his proposals rather than speaking with him as other leaders have done in the past. Then Schumer began a TV campaign.

He pointed to the fact that Schumer “literally misquoted the Constitution.”

Senators do not have “the sole power of impeachment,” as Schumer claims. Article I, Section 3 states, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

DISMISS

He said he would proceed with Schumer’s suggestion that they follow the 1999 impeachment model and offer two procedural motions, one to dismiss and later one guiding the trial.

After hearing McConnell would go along with the 1999 model, Schumer said he doesn’t want a motion to dismiss.

SCHUMER WANTS TO RETRY THE CASE IN THE SENATE

We don’t create impeachments over here. We judge them, McConnell said.

The House builds the case. “If they fail, they fail! It’s not the Senate’s job to leap into the breach to search desperately for ways to get to guilty. That would hardly be impartial justice.”

The Senate will not participate in “new fact-finding” that House Democrats were “too impatient” to pursue.

The Senate Majority Leader called the House’s rushed “work product” “slapdash.”

The House “never came anywhere near” a legitimate case so now they are unraveling. House Democrats wouldn’t wait for due process and decided against going to court. Now they want the Senate to do the House Democrats’ job.

McConnell said if they agree to do the House’s work, they will incentivize an endless stream of partisan impeachments in the future and paralyze future Senates with frivolous impeachments.

Schumer wants to rewrite the Senate rules to get Trump and is demanding the Republicans go along with him and Pelosi.

