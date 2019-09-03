This Is How the Midland-Odessa Gunman Got the Gun

Law enforcement revealed how the Midland-Odessa killer obtained the rifle he used to kill seven and wound numerous others this past weekend. He was blocked from buying a gun for mental unfitness but was able to buy a gun from a private seller.

He also called the FBI after the rampage and admitted to the killings.

THE PRIVATE SELLER

According to WFAA, law enforcement sources report the shooter had failed a background check and then bought the AR-15-style rifle through a private sale.

It is against the law to sell a firearm to someone who is unable to pass a background check, but the seller is not required to conduct one.

But doesn’t he have to see proof of one??? Perhaps the shooter presented false documentation.

The dead suspect had a criminal history that included pleading guilty to criminal trespassing and evading arrest, both of which are misdemeanors in Texas. He did not receive jail time, but instead got two years of probation.

This private sale loophole is how 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator purchased the gun authorities say he used to kill seven and wound more than 20 others across a 10-mile stretch of Odessa and Midland, Texas.

That is a legitimate loophole and the seller should be obligated to get a form saying the buyer passed a background check if that isn’t the law already. That needs to be fixed.

MENTALLY UNFIT

The criminal background system blocked the killer from buying a gun because he was deemed mentally unfit, according to Ryan Ruggiero at CNBC/NBC.

Ator had been calling the police and the FBI for years, leaving incoherent messages. On Saturday, he called the FBI after the shooting and admitted to the murders.

Ator lived in a shack with dirt floors, no running water, and no electricity. He shot rabbits at night for food.