This Is the Dem Plan to Destroy Trump If They Take Back the House

Axios has revealed the existence of a document arising out of a senior House Committee that details actions Democrats will likely take if they win back the House in November. It’s a compilation of requests they have already made but which have been blocked by Republicans because they have control of the House.

They will bury Republicans in lawsuits and hearings. Democrats have zero interest in America. What they care about is destroying the President at all costs and winning back power — permanently.

The GOP has been circulating the document and it’s making Republican congressmen ill, according to Axios. Republicans should be planning an aggressive counter attack but they won’t.

The document catalogues the hearing and lawsuit requests by House Democrats to date. Up until now, Republicans have been able to block most requests but that ends if they regain power and Nancy Pelosi is back as Speaker.

The spreadsheet of more than 100 formal requests by Democrats includes:

President Trump’s tax returns

Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization

Trump’s dealings with Russia, including the president’s preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels

James Comey’s firing

Trump’s firing of U.S. attorneys

Trump’s proposed transgender ban for the military

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s business dealings

White House staff’s personal email use

Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks

Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner’s ethics law compliance

Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors

The travel ban

Family separation policy

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico

Election security and hacking attempts

White House security clearances

The spreadsheet includes requests for administration officials to be grilled by committee staff, requests for hearings to obtain sworn testimony, efforts to seize communications about controversial policies and personnel decisions, and subpoena threats.

It doesn’t matter if they are all bogus. The results will be 24/7 legal dispute.