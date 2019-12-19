This Is the Speaker’s Unconstitutional Plan for the Articles of Impeachment

When a party, an ideological movement, and an entire political agenda are based on hatred, people and policies become warped. The left-wing loathing of Trump has now tainted almost every Democrat’s agenda and unhinged most of the party’s major players. ~ Victor Davis Hanson, AmericanGreatness

Democrats have no Constitutional mandate to impeach the President and it’s not patriotic either. The socialist Democrats absurdly claim the President is not above the law and that they are enveloped in the rule of law. Their claims belie their actions as they abuse the Constitution, a practice which blossomed under Barack Obama.

Democrats don’t believe in due process, facts, the presumption of innocence, and following the Constitution’s rules on impeachment.

SHE WILL HOLD BACK THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT INDEFINITELY

Democrats are holding the articles of impeachment back until Sen. McConnell agrees to their demands on the process — they want to retry the impeachment. That will be indefinitely under the circumstances since McConnell made it clear that their rules are unacceptable.

Pelosi says she won’t choose impeachment managers or send them to Senate until the Senate agrees on trial rules: “When we see what they have, we’ll know who and how many to send over.”

Withholding the articles of impeachment deprives the President of due process. It’s not constitutional. She can delay for a while, but not indefinitely as she hopes.

Democrat minions have spied on the President, attempted to damage the presidency and the balance of power, and it’s been three years of fury and hate. They wanted this impeachment to add to that. These people are seditious. Now they want to deprive him of the opportunity to be acquitted.

The withholding of the articles of impeachment is a mystery to the Sentinal, actually. We were told the President is a “clear and present danger” and has to be impeached and removed, but they’re delaying? How can this be? Aren’t they terrified? Jennifer Rubin wrote in The Washington Post this week that the President’s letter to Speaker Nancy was “frightening and terrifying.”

This delay is inexplicable, given their descriptions of the President.

Clyburn thinks they can hold the articles back indefinitely.

Democrat Whip Clyburn says they will wait “as long as it takes” before sending articles to Senate I’m old enough to remember when Pelosi said, “The times have found us today…to place us in the urgency of protecting and defending…” Now it’s not urgent?pic.twitter.com/oZkFd7YL44 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 19, 2019

NO MORE QUESTIONS ON IMPEACHMENT, JUST COMPLIMENTS

During her presser today, Pelosi refused to answer any more questions about impeachment and insisted the media ask about Democrat accomplishments. The media complied even though Democrats accomplished nothing. On Wednesday night, the Speaker and her comrades impeached the President and on Thursday, she said she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore.

Pelosi said her accomplishments include the USMCA.

She said she gets the credit for the USMCA trade deal because she had to make changes to it. Yet, it was President Trump who did all the work with Mexico and Canada. Nancy has been holding onto that deal for a year now and America lost a lot of money because of it. In addition, she made the deal a little worse by taking copyright protections off drugs.

By the way, as Democrats were spending the day impeaching the President for non-crimes with no victims, the Senate approved 13 more judges.

The nearly-80-year-old Nancy stammered that she doesn’t care what Republicans think. [And, Republicans don’t care what she thinks.]

“We would like to see a fair process” in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said following the historic impeachment of President Trump https://t.co/5QG2fFlzAW pic.twitter.com/wLhjAsyqLL — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 19, 2019

Nancy is no longer pretending she is sad and solemn. In fact, she has a “spring in her step.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Seems like people have a spring in their step because the President was held accountable for his reckless behavior. … I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus” pic.twitter.com/Xy0ru76uFJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 19, 2019

BIPARTISAN SUPPORT IN HER HEAD

Pelosi believes she has bipartisan support, probably because the one Independent, Justin Amash, voted to impeach. Only Republicans can say that they have bipartisan support. Two Democrats voted with Republicans and one other voted with the GOP on one amendment.

Are you KIDDING ME? Pelosi just said she has “bipartisan” support? What a bunch of dishonest liars You had bipartisan OPPOSITION to your impeachment sham What a disgrace! — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 19, 2019

DEMS LOVE THE FOUNDING FATHERS NOW

Why is she quoting Thomas Paine in this next clip? Isn’t he one of those old, elitist white guys that Democrats hate so? She is comical as Sen. McConnell indicated today.

“Not to put ourselves in the same category of the greatness of our Founders” Who would ever do that?! But what happened to the Democrats’ “urgency”? Another LIE, making up the rules as they go#StoptheSchiffShow!pic.twitter.com/gIkitSdglg — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 19, 2019