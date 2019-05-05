This Is the US Election Results with the National Popular Vote – D Wins

By
S.Noble
-
0

The latest movement is aimed at gutting the Electoral College and chooinge presidents by national popular vote.

Author Dan McLaughlin states in National Review Online, the fundamental system of electing presidents by 50 simultaneous statewide elections (plus D.C.) rather than a raw national popular vote has long served America well. It isn’t going anywhere, and it shouldn’t.

The Electoral College requires presidential candidates to appeal to the voters of a sufficient number of large and smaller states, rather than just try to run up big margins in a handful of the biggest states, cities, or regions with large populations.

Electing a President without the support of a majority of states would be destabilizing.

States that vote for the National Popular Vote have given away their vote to the most populous state in the compact. The end result is we will all be ruled by New York and California.

THIS IS WHAT IT MIGHT LOOK LIKE

To better explain, McLaughlin uses a hypothetical example: R candidate wins 48 states by identical 54-46 margins, D wins CA, NY & DC by 75-25 margins, D wins national popular vote. Who should win?

The Electoral College has one weakness, and that is the case of a tie.

