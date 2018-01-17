This Is What a Far-Left Progressive Can Do for Your State! Read and Weep

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, who uses tax dollars to advertise his alleged successes, has a plan “realizing the promise of Progressive [aka socialist, communist, crony government] government.”

Cuomo will use the increased taxes on healthcare and education. He redistributes the wealth of school districts and funds healthcare for illegals.

He is raising taxes by $1billion so he can spend more.

He is accused of exaggerating the deficit to $4.4 billion for partisan reasons and blaming it on the federal government tax cuts. Using that as an excuse, the con man of New York will raise taxes by $1 billion for increased spending.

He will continue a free college plan for the poor who make $100,000 a year or less, paid for by everyone else.

He will raise payroll taxes and allegedly lower state taxes.

There are proposed tax hikes on health insurers [that get passed down to taxpayers] and freezing breaks for New Yorkers enrolled in the STAR property tax program [that gets passed down to the middle class and the elderly].

Last year, Cuomo said he opposed recreational marijuana in the state, but now he might legalize it, now that he sees all the money it brings in. Whatever your belief on legalized marijuana, you have to consider his lack of stable ethics. He thinks it’s a gateway drug but will legalize if for money.

“It’s a gateway drug, and marijuana leads to other drugs and there’s a lot of proof that that’s true,” Cuomo said in February, according to Politico. “There’s two sides to the argument. But I, as of this date, I am unconvinced on recreational marijuana.”