This Is What Omar’s CAIR Is All About

CAIR, the Council of American Islamic relations took root in the Muslim Brotherhood’s Hamas-support network, and its aim is to silence critics of Islamic supremacism. Please read the information on Powerlineblog about this.

And, as far as Islamophobia is concerned, it isn’t about xenophobia, it’s about silencing all criticism of radical Islam and sharia law. With that as a background, it’s no surprise that we see a lot of political correctness surrounding anything to do with any Muslim on any issue.

POLITICAL CORRECTNESS RULES OVER FACTS AND TRUTH

A case in point is the case in Minnesota with Mohamed Noor. He is the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Justine Damond in the Summer of 2017. If what we have been told so far is true, Noor is a man who never should have had the job. Certainly, he never should have kept it after several complaints.

It took nearly a year to even charge Noor.

Noor is charged with second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Justine Ruszczyk (known as Justine Damond).

Justine Damond was shot under a streetlight in a well-lit alley. That undercuts the defense contention that Noor thought they were being ambushed.

The media has either been absent from the trial or mostly pro-Noor. The judge has leaned towards supporting Noor.

To get straight reporting, go to Powerline blog, the Noortrial hashtag, see this MPR account by Jon Collins and Riham Feshir or this KARE 11 account by Lou Raguse or this Star Tribune account by Chao Xiong and Libor Jany.

Many who are biased in favor of Islamists are generally trying to protect them from those who are biased against them. In some cases, it is done for political expediency. We need truth and to confront the facts honestly. But political correctness will destroy us in the end.

THE ORIGINS AND PURPOSE OF CAIR

CAIR was founded to do exactly what it’s doing and what Ilhan Omar is doing with her callous comments about 9/11 and her constant claims of victimhood. CAIR is a lie.

The Big Lie

It has been shown that $5,000 in seed money for CAIR came from the Holy Land Foundation — whose assets were finally frozen in 2001 based on the U.S. Treasury Department’s conclusion that it provided “millions of dollars annually that is used by HAMAS.”

Interestingly, in September 2003, by which time he was CAIR’s executive director, Nihad Awad indignantly denied Emerson’s claim of a CAIR/HLF funding connection. He called the seed-money claim an “outright lie.”

Steve Emerson then produced wire transfers to prove it. Awad is the one who lied.

Numerous CAIR figures have been convicted of federal felonies, including terrorism offenses.

It’s Achieving All They Hoped For

As the former U.S. District Attorney Andy McCarthy writes, despite CAIR’s “Hamas roots and terror ties, the most disturbing aspect of CAIR is its accomplishment of the Muslim Brotherhood’s precise aspiration for it.”

McCarthy said it’s not a civil rights group:

Thanks to its media savvy and the credulousness of government officials and press outlets, which have treated it as the “civil rights” group it purports to be rather than the Islamist spearhead that it is, CAIR has been a constant thorn in the side of American national defense. As Daniel Pipes has observed, CAIR’s unique role has been well summarized by lawyers for the estate of the former FBI counterterrorism official John P. O’Neill, who was killed on 9/11 — shortly after becoming security chief at the World Trade Center. In a class-action lawsuit that named CAIR and its Canadian affiliate as members of a criminal conspiracy to promote “radical Islamic terrorism,” they state:

both organizations have actively sought to hamper governmental anti-terrorism efforts by direct propaganda activities aimed at police, first-responders, and intelligence agencies through so-called sensitivity training. Their goal is to create as much self-doubt, hesitation, fear of name-calling, and litigation within police departments and intelligence agencies as possible so as to render such authorities ineffective in pursuing international and domestic terrorist entities.

The invaluable Dr. Pipes further recounts that CAIR has consistently defended indicted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

THE PROBLEM WITH CAIR

Scott Johnson has a piece up which quickly summarizes the problem with CAIR. CAIR is no civil rights organization. The MSM accepts that it is despite all evidence to the contrary and serves it up to us almost daily. Any other narrative is not allowed. It’s the PC thing to do and the left has a natural affinity for the radical Islamists who are far-left politically.

There is a reason they are adopting the far-left politics and Mosaic explains it succinctly and perfectly.

Mosaic Magazine reminds us of who they are:

When 25 [Hamas] members and supporters gathered at a Marriott Hotel in Philadelphia on October 27, 1993, they were unaware that the FBI was monitoring their deliberations. The confab was a brainstorming exercise: how best to back Hamas and derail the Oslo Accords while concealing these activities from the American government? . . . In the U.S., Hamas was [by this time] perceived as the principal enemy of the popular “peace process.” . . .

They use the leftist values to ally with them:

That was where [a] new organization would come in. . . . The new entity’s Islamism and Hamas promotion would have to be less “conspicuous.” It would need to couch its rhetoric in sweet nothings like “social justice,” “due process,” and “resistance.” If it did those things, though, it might be more attractive . . . and effective. A Muslim organization posing as a civil-rights activist while soft-pedaling its jihadist sympathies might be able to snow the American political class, the courts, the media, and the academy. It might make real inroads with the . . . progressives who dominated the Clinton administration. . . .

It accomplished what it hoped to accomplish.

Despite its Hamas roots and terror ties, the most disturbing aspect of CAIR is its accomplishment of the Muslim Brotherhood’s precise aspiration for it. Thanks to its media savvy and the credulousness of government officials and press outlets, which have treated it as the “civil-rights” group it purports to be rather than the Islamist spearhead that it is, CAIR has been a constant thorn in the side of American national defense.

CAIR is no civil rights organization. Don’t let political correctness keep you from the truth. This is the group Democrats have promoted and embedded. It’s especially successful because of their support for sketchy people like Ilhan Omar.