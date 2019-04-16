Home

World This Is What Shep & Neil Wouldn't Let You Hear Yesterday

Yesterday, as Notre Dame burned, Neil Cavuto and Shep Smith hung up on guests who mentioned the fires and desecration of Catholic churches in Europe. Newsweek and other outlets, however, published an article with a summary of some of the attacks Neil and Shep didn’t think were timely. It must be noted that there is no evidence the fire in Notre Dame was anything but an accident, but it’s too soon to know for certain. The attacks on Catholic churches in Europe are a secret. No one wants to report it. We will. A FEW OF THE MANY ATTACKS In February, vandals desecrated and smashed crosses and statues at Saint-Alain Cathedral in Lavaur, France. They mangled the arms of a statue of a crucified Christ in a mocking manner. In addition, an altar cloth was burned. In March, Express UK ran an article about 10 Catholic churches that were desecrated in one week in France. Senseless acts included the desecration of altars, the defacing of Christ on the cross and in an extreme case, human excrement being spread across the walls of a holy place of worship. One expert from an organization that observes attacks on Christians told Newsweek that radical secularists or anti-religion groups, as well as feminist activists, are behind it. She left out radical Islamists. They are also involved — very. A German report below admits it.

TWO DESECRATED CHURCHES A DAY

In France, two churches are desecrated every day on average. According to Politically Incorrect-News, a German news site, 1,063 attacks on Christian churches or symbols (crucifixes, icons, statues) were registered in France in 2018. This represents a 17% increase compared to the previous year (2017), when 878 attacks were registered.

France has seen a spate of attacks against Catholic churches, especially since the start of the year.

Vandals have smashed statues, knocked down tabernacles, scattered or destroyed the Eucharist and torn down crosses, sparking fears of a rise in anti-Catholic sentiment in the country.

SOME OF THE ATTACKS

Last Sunday, the historic Church of St. Sulpice in Paris was set on fire just after midday mass on Sunday, Le Parisien reported. It was arson and police are still investigating.

Built in the 17th century, St. Sulpice houses three works by the Romantic painter Eugene de la Croix, and was used in the movie adaptation of The Da Vinci Code, by Dan Brown.

Saint Sulpice Church #Paris

The moment it caught on fire people were inside and attending. Firemen on the ground saying this was no accident- This was set.pic.twitter.com/TLOAYl61dX — Ruthann (@TeaBoots) March 17, 2019

Last month, at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Houilles, in north-central France, a statue of the Virgin Mary was found smashed, and the altar cross had been thrown on the ground, according to La Croix International.

Also in February, at Saint-Alain Cathedral in Lavaur, in south-central France, an altar cloth was burned and crosses and statues of saints were smashed. The attack prompted Lavaur Mayor Bernard Canyon to say in a statement: “God will forgive. Not me.”

And in the southern city of Nimes, near the Spanish border, vandals looted the altar of the church of Notre-Dame des Enfants (Our Lady of the Children) and smeared a cross with human excrement.

Consecrated hosts made from unleavened bread were taken and found scattered among rubbish outside the building.

SOMETIMES THE TRUTH LEAKS OUT ABOUT THE RADICAL ISLAMISTS

The same thing is going on in Germany. Four separate churches were vandalized and/or torched in March alone. “In this country,” PI-News explained, “there is a creeping war against everything that symbolizes Christianity: attacks on mountain-summit crosses, on sacred statues. by the wayside, on churches… and recently also on cemeteries.”

A German report suggests who is doing it:

“Crosses are broken, altars smashed, Bibles set on fire, baptismal fonts overturned, and the church doors smeared with Islamic expressions like ‘Allahu Akbar.'”

Another German report from November 11, 2017, noted that in the Alps and Bavaria alone, around 200 churches were attacked and many crosses were broken:

“Police are currently dealing with church desecrations again and again. The perpetrators are often youthful rioters with a migration background.” Elsewhere they are described as “young Islamists.”

That’s what Shep and Neil don’t want you to know just yet for fear of conspiracy theories emanating from their shows.