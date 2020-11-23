This is what we know about Sidney Powell not being on the team

Earlier this evening, Jenna Ellis, a Trump Team Lawyer, released a statement in her name and Rudy Giuliani’s announcing that Sidney Powell is not part of the Trump Legal Team.

General Flynn’s brother Jack said the statement tonight was just clarification — it has to do with the defense fund, although his explanation is vague.

He wrote, “Defending the Republic – Sidney Powell’s Legal Defense Fund. The statement tonight was a simple clarification of ⁦@SidneyPowell1⁩ role. Why would she need a fund site set up site if she were being paid by the RNC?SIDNEY IS OUR WARRIOR. SUPPORT HER.”

Defending the Republic – Sidney Powell’s Legal Defense Fund. The statement tonight was a simple clarification of ⁦@SidneyPowell1⁩ role. Why would she need a fund site set up site if she were being paid by the RNC?SIDNEY IS OUR WARRIOR. SUPPORT HER. https://t.co/JUmCc238aY — Jack Flynn #NeverConcede (@GoJackFlynn) November 22, 2020

If she has evidence, of course, we will support her. If she doesn’t, we will feel snookered.

Jack Flynn doubled down. They are the kracken, he said, linking to a Twitter user saying they are on the team.

We also discovered that Sidney Powell is suspended for 12 hours beginning at about 7:30 pm so that we won’t get any explanations from her this evening.

Twitter suspended @SidneyPowell1 for 12 hours. She’s working for us. Believe me. 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 — Jack Flynn #NeverConcede (@GoJackFlynn) November 23, 2020

Lin Wood assures us they are all aligned:

Sidney Powell @SidneyPowell1 & I are more alike than we are different. We are fighting different legal battles for the same clients – We The People. The People voted overwhelmingly to re-elect @realDonaldTrump. All interests are aligned.#FightBack https://t.co/WAKCe1Cefz — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 22, 2020

Lin Wood has been saying something about devil worship in the Oval Office, but I am not putting that up right now. I don’t know what to make of it. It sounds nuts, and we need to know who gave him that information.

Jordan Schactel Says Trump Supporters Are Being Taken for a Ride

Investigative reporter Jordan Schactel says Trump put his foot down, suggesting Sidney Powell was axed. He also said she’s fundraising off the news of the kracken.

Sidney Powell is not working for free. She’s actively fundraising off of her “release the Kraken” campaign. https://t.co/n47FPPb2JC — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 22, 2020

He said there was no raid in Germany, and that is something we believe. There is no evidence there was a raid in Germany.

There was no server raid in Germany. This isn’t Zero Dark Thirty. Anyone with a rudimentary understanding of US-German relations would realize that this notion is batshit crazy. Anyone who claims to have sources on this is lying. Anyone who says it happened is full of baloney. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 22, 2020

Schactel said Lin Wood and Sidney Powell have been using conspiracy theorists for their cases. He said to feel free to be mad, but he’s right.

“Folks, there is no Kraken. Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, etc. are on a wild goose chase & using established hoaxers and crackpots to make their case for them. When I learned this, my confidence in them went from slim to none. POTUS deserves better. Feel free to be mad, but I’m right,” Schactel tweeted.

No matter how this works out, we think the voting machines need closer inspection. There are many affidavits attesting to fraud related to the Dominion Voting machines or software. That is begging for a thorough investigation.

Folks, there is no kraken. Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, etc are on a wild goose chase, & using established hoaxers and crackpots to make their case for them. When I learned this, my confidence in them went from slim to none. POTUS deserves better. Feel free to be mad, but I’m right. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 21, 2020

Thanks for asking! I went through it and found that all the roads lead back to Montgomery. There is no other source for Hammer and Scorecard. It’s a farce. Feel free to read my piece! https://t.co/PunQKb3iB8https://t.co/0pJ42QQ7SC — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 22, 2020

We agree with Schactel about Hammer and Scorecard. It’s highly unlikely.

Again, I’m not ruling out anything else. Perhaps the Trump legal team does have evidence of real fraud, but hammer and scorecard is not it! The fact that Powell keeps bringing it up as the seeming lynchpin for her case should raise flags with objective observers. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 22, 2020

If what Schactel says is true, and he is a good guy, why did Ellis and Giuliani give Sidney Powell such a prominent place? That wasn’t very smart, if true.

Seb Gorka says the abandonment of Powell is “predictable,” but he’s not necessarily correct.

That is what we know so far, and it’s not looking good for Sidney Powell and Lin Wood.