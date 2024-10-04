This Is Why Harris Can’t Decide to Give $750 to Some Hurricane Victims

Constitutional attorney KrisAnne Hall responded to Kamala Harris’s proclamation, giving $750 per household to some victims of Hurricane Helene. Only select people who meet the income threshold will receive it, and it is not necessarily being given to those most injured and in need. She can’t do that and must provide the funds fairly if she follows the Constitution.

Mrs. Hall said we are angry with the wrong people. The power of the purse to help North Carolina victims is with the House of Representatives. It’s spelled out in the Constitution. She explained that the House could alone address this injustice for tragic victims.

The Senate can propose Amendments, but its power is limited. The House of Representatives judges their propriety, and the Senate judgment regarding appropriations is nothing. This power is in the hands of the House.

We have moved so far away from our Constitution.

Appropriation Bills Are the Sole Responsibility of the House

The House not only originates spending appropriations but is also the sole authority in allocating them. The president’s role does not include vetoing appropriation bills.

An appropriation bill does not need Senate approval, and the President does not have the power to veto it. The House has the sole power to veto appropriation bills, and this power is designed to control the size of the government.

The House decides the appropriate appropriation because they directly represent the people.

It is the most complete and effective weapon to redress every grievance.

We, the people, can control how our money is spent. The House is spending our money on Ukraine, on the world, and not on the hurricane victims.

It’s not federal funds; it’s our funds, and we fund them to provide services for our country and the people who pay the taxes, not the world.

The money is not Harris’s—it’s ours. They are preventing us from providing services to Americans.

Mrs. Hall read what we sent to Ukraine from a government website and contrasted it with what we are doing for our people in the South. We are sending money to people who never participated in funding our country, and people who funded our government are not receiving the services they need.

Our politicians and education system have deceived us and called it federal money. They deceive people into believing the President controls the money. We must lift the veil of ignorance and regain the power of the purse.

The House Did Appropriate Funds

However, we must interject here that Speaker Johnson said they gave FEMA $20 billion last week and will ensure it goes to hurricane victims. That’s fine, but now he needs to contradict Kamala Harris and explain that the money cannot be spent the way she says it will be spent.

It is also true that $20 billion won’t cover the needs.

The Facts

KrisAnne wrote down some facts and read them in the clip below because she saw a video the other day in which a man with a helicopter said we need helicopters.

“This is from the Department of Justice website. Your money has provided 20 MI17 helicopters to Ukraine. Your money has sent 6,600 armored vehicles to Ukraine; your money has sent 300 medical vehicles to the Ukraine; your money has sent 239 fuel tankers and 105 fuel trailers to Ukraine; your money is providing services to people who have not participated in funding this government.

“Yet, you have taxpayers in North Carolina that have participated in the funding of this government who can’t even get a single Blackhawk; they cannot even get a single Chinook to rescue them out of their distress.

“Why is it happening like this? Because our public education system and our politicians have deceived us for generations into believing this is federal money and not our money and that the power of the purse is in the hands of the president and not in the House of Representatives alone.

“We keep screaming and screaming at the president. Do you realize if the president wants any money, he has to go to the House and ask for it?

“The House represents us, we the people. We don’t need to go to the president to ask for money; the president asks the House for money.

“We control the House, and we control the purse.

“And it’s about time that we, the people, stop allowing the House of Representatives to shirk their responsibility and hide their accountability.

Lift the Veil of Ignorance

“Lift the veil of ignorance off the eyes and the minds of the American people and take back the power of the purse that belongs to us.

“Don’t take any more excuses; don’t take any more condescending remarks; don’t take any more of their transferring of blame and political party games. It’s time for the people to take back control of this government to wield this Constitution as the guardian of our rights the way it was written and designed to function. And it must begin by the empowering and the educating of the American people.”

The people of North Carolina deserve this money. KrisAnne said every governor should also send money to the troubled states. It’s their fiduciary duty.

The $20 Billion

As we said, Speaker Johnson said they gave FEMA $20 billion last week. He should now be out in public explaining what Mrs. Hall has said. We need him to lash out politely at Kamala Harris’s disgusting offer of $750 to some households. We need to hear them scream and fight. Enough!

How do you, the readers, feel? I am infuriated that people in our country are suffering. They aren’t getting the response they should be getting from this administration.

This isn’t a political issue. It should be bipartisan. I don’t care about the politics of the people in need. I only care that Americans need help. It is insane for Kamala Harris to go out in public and condescend to give Americans in great need $750, but only if they meet a low salary threshold. They all need help now. She is an arrogant fool, but we need the House to speak out and reject her pathetic offer. They need to appropriate the money directly.

We can argue about the federal government’s role, but the Executive branch has assumed responsibility for coordinating, and they won’t do it. Kamala is unburdened by what has been going on, such as caring about Americans or even pretending to care.

Watch:

I’ve been watching the tragedy unfold in North Carolina. And like you, I’ve become very frustrated with the inadequacy and the incompetency of our federal government.

But it’s more than being frustrated, isn’t it? It’s about being angry. It’s about being angry, watching Kamala… pic.twitter.com/LsrKmJ272s — KrisAnne Hall, LibertyAddict (@RealKahall) October 3, 2024