This is why police saw Rayshard Brooks as a serious threat

It was very curious as to why Mr. Brooks, after a 30-minute polite exchange with police officers, would suddenly become so violent. We now appear to have our answer. It appears the police had reason to see him as a serious threat. This doesn’t mean the officers are exonerated. It offers relevant information. The police had reason to believe he was a danger and it’s likely why he ran. It’s still awful he died.

The Conservador first found footage from Rayshard Brook’s youtube channel recorded May 24. In the clip, he was waiting for paperwork so he could take a job. He had jumped parole.

If he was arrested the night he died, he would have gone back to jail. He didn’t want to go back but he still drove drunk. That’s undoubtedly why he fought the police, punched them, grabbed a taser, and then fired it at an officer.

Maybe he should have been monitored more closely. His record includes multiple violent felonies.

Watch:

There are multiple felonies on Mr. Brooks record. He was a fugitive at one point and was held by authorities in Ohio on behalf of the state of Georgia. Going back years, he beat his wife and children. This is why the police called for backup and considered him a serious risk.

The media portrayed him as a father who celebrated his daughter’s birthday that very day and was going to her party the next day.

– Felony Cruelty to Children – Battery, Family Violence – False Imprisonment Violent felonies going back years, including beating his family and kids. But yeah can’t imagine why officer called for back-up and didn’t just let him go with a Taser on him. pic.twitter.com/H0LB4e4zkM — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 16, 2020

The media deliberately ignored facts relevant to the situation because it’s easier to rally a mob behind the killing of a man depicted as a loving dad who was fearful of systemic racism.

They must have you believe racism is rampant everywhere and this is 1964.

We weren’t even told how polite the officers were, and when we found out, all they reported was Mr. Brooks was polite.

MORE INFORMATION

Mr. Brooks said he was happily married but he told police his girlfriend dropped him off at Wendy’s. And the media reported he was supposed to pick up his children at his wife’s

Interesting hand symbol.