This Is Why Speaker Pelosi Agreed to Impeach

Tucker Carlson wanted answers as to why the Speaker would agree to this when the President will not be removed by the Senate. He also wondered why so few could have so much power. He got the answers to his questions.

PAYBACK

Tucker Carlson asked Representative Lee Zeldin why the House is running with this impeachment. It really is a terrible idea and certainly won’t result in the removal of the President.

Tucker asked why they are doing it. Rep. Zeldin said the impeachment is a payback to their “rabid activist base.”

He believes the far-left took over the Democrat conference and Nancy Pelosi “got rolled.”

Tucker doesn’t understand why so few, like the squad, have so much power. Rep. Zeldin explained there are more than a few. The Long Island representative said you also have people like Maxine Waters and Al Green and several dozen others who have called for the President’s impeachment for more than two-and-a-half years.

The middle of America wanted their representatives to work with the President, and they won’t be pleased with this. There will be a price to pay.

Fortunately, Pelosi finally voted for USMCA since she realized she couldn’t send these Freshmen home without a win, Zeldin said.

Democrats can’t charge someone and then just say they’re not bringing the case forward. The arrogance and hatred are remarkable.

Over 100 Democrats voted to impeach nearly three years ago, long before this latest so-called crime. They went to D.C. to fulfill a vendetta and wanted to impeach him, so they looked for a crime ala Lavrentiy Beria.

In this clip, Laura Ingraham says if the Republicans take back the House, they need to retract the impeachment.

This is a travesty.

