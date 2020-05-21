This week, 38.6 million are unemployed, we face economic devastation

Bill O’Reilly tweeted this morning, “The USA must open for business – now. This is a war, and in order to fight that war, we must have a strong economy in motion. Logical restrictions fine. The government can’t keep printing money to send out. I am not insensitive to casualties. But this is not an option anymore.”

This week, there will be 38.6 million unemployed in this country, company after company is going into bankruptcy, and some won’t come back. Children aren’t being educated properly, and opioid deaths are rising during the coronavirus scare, as is domestic abuse, and suicide.

LOCKDOWNS NO LONGER JUSTIFIED?

JP Morgan, in their bombshell study, concluded the same thing. They wrote, “In the absence of conclusive data, these lockdowns were justified initially.” But “millions of lives were being destroyed .. with little consideration that [lockdowns] might not only cause economic devastation but potentially more deaths than COVID-19 itself.”

Their study argued “infection rates have declined — not increased — in states where lockdowns have ended, “even after allowing for an appropriate measurement lag.”

“COVID-19 likely have its own dynamics unrelated to often inconsistent lockdown measures that were being implemented,” they stated based on the numbers.

KIDS CAN GO TO SCHOOL?

Brit Hume pointed to this from the front page of the Wall Street Journal editorial page:

“Yet unlike with other respiratory viruses, children don’t appear to be large spreaders. Australia’s National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance tracked Covid-19 cases at 15 schools from March 1 to April 16. At the outset, 18 individuals were infected. After six weeks only two of their 863 close contacts at the schools had become infected. There were no cases of students passing the virus to teachers. Studies from China show kids were more likely to pick up the virus from their parents than vice versa. While Taiwan has lower case and fatality rates than Western countries, it did not impose widespread school closures.”

IT PEAKED?

Also of note, while the media rants hysterically, along with the Democrats, is that the disease peaked over a month ago.

1/ While our leaders fret and our hospitals furlough – the EID COVID-19 numbers are out and they show that the overall hospitalization rates peaked OVER A MONTH AGO on the week of April 5th. Does this surprise you? Look at New York and California! pic.twitter.com/6lolmxVPCs — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 20, 2020

2/ Note also the massive differences between New York and California overall per week. Given what you can see with your own 2 eyes here does the rhetoric of your leaders and media reflect this? Or do they STILL push an unrelenting, massive, existential threat from #COVID19 ? pic.twitter.com/WBaCmQMk11 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) May 20, 2020

THE MEDIA WANTS THE LOCKDOWN TO CONTINUE

Meanwhile, people like Ayanna Pressley are screaming their state is opening too fast and the MSM is hysterically railing about cases allegedly rising. Georgia numbers are going down so the MSM is only looking at small sub-sets and making the story about that. Texas has dramatically increased testing so the media calls it a surge. The media is leading with a story about a fake “spike in positive cases.” Florida opened without increased numbers so ABC’s headline was “As Florida begins to reopen…data shows no significant drop.” (h/t LaCorteNews)

The media and Democrats want this country closed regardless of the damage it causes. They want more socialism, more handouts, especially to blue states, and mail-in voting.

Watch: