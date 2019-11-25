Untrustworthy news report! Parnas gives Schiff recordings of Trump & Giuliani

The House Intelligence Committee is in possession of audio and video recordings and photographs provided to the committee by Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Parnas, currently represented by a left-wing attorney, reportedly played a key role in assisting the former mayor and U.S. district attorney in his efforts to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Ukraine.

This comes from multiple anonymous sources familiar with the matter who spoke with ABC News, according to ABCNews.GO.com.

The material submitted to the committee includes audio, video and photos that include Giuliani and Trump. We have no idea what’s in it, but we do know it will be selectively leaked. Is this Golden Showers redux or for real?

“We have subpoenaed Mr. Parnas and Mr. [Igor] Fruman for their records. We would like them to fully comply with those subpoenas,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told CNN Sunday, with a committee spokesperson adding they would not elaborate beyond the chairman’s comments.

FAKE NEWS ATTACKS

We don’t know what is true but the MSM mostly spreads fake news to get Trump.

The NY Times says Rudy was going to use the future of two oligarchs as leverage to secure their help to get dirt on Biden. One oligarch claims attorneys Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing were part of the deal and were going to represent him for a lot of money. WaPo says a Nunes’ aide met regularly about Biden with Parnas, Fruman, John Solomon, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing.” Axios says an aide to Nunes canceled a 2019 trip to Ukraine.

RUDY’S NOT INTIMIDATED

Two days ago, Rudy Giuliani said he is “not intimidated.”

I discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press covered up for years! I’m also going to bring out a massive pay-for-play scheme under the Obama Administration that will devastate the Democrat Party. Do you honestly think I’m intimidated? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

WHAT REP. NUNES SAYS

Devin Nunes spoke with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday and said there is criminal activity involved.

BARTIROMO: Were you in Vienna w/Shokin? NUNES: Because there is criminal activity here, I’m not going to sit here & try to compete against the media B: To be clear, you’re telling me CNN committed criminal activity? N: It’s very likely, or they’re an accessory to it, right? pic.twitter.com/epHJN0V7gK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2019

MEANWHILE…

Meanwhile, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman tried to recruit a top Ukrainian energy official in March in a proposed takeover of the state oil-and-gas company, describing the company’s chief executive and Marie Yovanovitch as part of “this Soros cartel” working against Trump, the Wall Street Journal reports.