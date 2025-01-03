Thomas Massie Is Blocking Mike Johnson for Speaker; House Vote Now

Dowling Bottom Line
The House vote is taking place now! Democrats are voting for Jeffries. Now that is a scary thought.

Reportedly, only Rep. Thomas Massie is voting against Mike Johnson for Speaker. He told Matt Gaetz, “You can pull my fingernails out; you can shove bamboo in them; you can start cutting off my fingers; I am not voting for Mike Johnson.”

Mike Johnson is a serious disappointment. He kept voting for outrageous bills, and he supported the FISA bill. That last bill he tried to cram through at the last minute was an abomination. He keeps breaking promises. However, we can’t afford infighting right now, and Donald Trump wants him.

Any one Republican can blow up a deal. Johnson’s job is impossible.

As for Bob Good not voting for him, he lost. Good was replaced by Rep. Maguire, who will vote for Johnson.

Then there’s this point being made:


