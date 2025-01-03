Thomas Massie Is Blocking Mike Johnson for Speaker; House Vote Now

The House vote is taking place now! Democrats are voting for Jeffries. Now that is a scary thought.

Reportedly, only Rep. Thomas Massie is voting against Mike Johnson for Speaker. He told Matt Gaetz, “You can pull my fingernails out; you can shove bamboo in them; you can start cutting off my fingers; I am not voting for Mike Johnson.”

Mike Johnson is a serious disappointment. He kept voting for outrageous bills, and he supported the FISA bill. That last bill he tried to cram through at the last minute was an abomination. He keeps breaking promises. However, we can’t afford infighting right now, and Donald Trump wants him.

Any one Republican can blow up a deal. Johnson’s job is impossible.

As for Bob Good not voting for him, he lost. Good was replaced by Rep. Maguire, who will vote for Johnson.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is preventing Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) from becoming Speaker of the House again by being the only Republican who is voting against him, Fox News reports. Trump, Elon Musk, and virtually everyone else in the GOP has backed Johnson for Speaker. pic.twitter.com/wbp9Jisj64 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2025

Then there’s this point being made:

Can someone explain to me why Team Trump is behind Mike Johnson this strongly? Correct me if I’m wrong, but Mike has done literally nothing except betray Donald Trump and his supporters. What am I missing here? pic.twitter.com/PHAiu0c79n — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) January 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email