El Paso is overrun with migrants — illegal immigrants. They poured in by the thousands and overwhelmed the Border Agents who set up makeshift shelters to process them. These anonymous people are being released by the thousands. Fewer than 10 percent will come back for their court dates. Instead, they will hide out in our country waiting for the next amnesty.

BuzzFeed News reported that many migrants told them that “had they known they’d face such harsh conditions at the Texas border before they left, they may not have made the journey.”

Migrants are saying they were told as long as they had children with them, they could just pass through. They are coming for our benefits and jobs and feel they are entitled to do so.

AOC, Gavin Newsom, Beto, and other Democrats are pushing this. The United Nations is funding and encouraging it to destroy us.

Anthony Aguero, a conservative citizen journalist, who lives in El Paso wants the borders closed and taped the scene in the border town.

ROBERT IS RUNNING ON OPEN BORDERS

Beto — Robert — for his part, decided to run on open borders. He made that clear today during his stump speech in his hometown of El Paso, now overrun.

“If we truly believe we are a country of immigrants and asylum seekers and refugees, the very premise of our strength, success and our security, let us free every single Dreamer from any fear of deportation,” Robert said, referring to illegal immigrants who entered the country as children.

[Democrats are destroying our asylum laws, our immigration laws, and our borders. Republicans need to start speaking up.]

O’Rourke touted all the immigrants that have come to America and “contributed to America’s greatness.” He claimed that El Paso is one of the safest cities in America, BECAUSE of their immigrants and asylum-seekers.

[We are a nation of settlers and LEGAL IMMIGRANTS.]

It was safe enough because it’s a pass-through and the local politicians are very cooperative with the invaders.

Democrats and the Obamas are promoting Robert, aka Beto, the Psychedelic Warrior, who once dreamed of running over children.

“El Paso, to me, represents America at its very best,” Beto O’Rourke says as he kicks off his 2020 campaign in Texas.

Via CBS pic.twitter.com/WjFqaBsjRX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 30, 2019

Robert stands for everything far-left. That is who he is.

AND WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION

Robert thinks other peoples’ money is his to redistribute. He’s actually a thief.

Beto O’Rourke: “This extraordinary, unprecedented concentration of wealth and power and privilege must be broken apart and opportunity must be shared with all.” https://t.co/TActJrOCO8 pic.twitter.com/SbYCCG2OiZ — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2019

AND CORRUPTING THE VOTE

And he wants to corrupt the vote with easily-corrupted “automatic and same-day voter registration.” Once we go that route, it’s all over.

Beto O’Rourke: “As President, I will sign into law a new Voting Rights Act. Together, we will end gerrymandering, we will get big money out of our politics, and all across this country, we will have automatic and same-day voter registration.” https://t.co/TActJrOCO8 pic.twitter.com/60cO4dmpvw — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2019

And he paid the necessary homage to LGBTQAs.

.@BetoORourke: “Whatever our differences — where you live, who you love, to whom you pray, for whom you voted in the last elections — let those differences not define us or divide us… We are Americans first.” https://t.co/TActJs6ecI pic.twitter.com/lmkVMb1GaO — The Hill (@thehill) March 30, 2019

AND HE WANTS YOUR CHILDREN AT A VERY EARLY AGE

He’s another one who wants to educate pre-schoolers in socialist government indoctrination facilities.

Let’s fully invest in a pre-K-12 world-class public school system. Let’s pay our teachers a living wage. Let’s end the school to prison pipeline and achieve equity in our classrooms. Once we do that, there’s no stopping these kids and no stopping this country. pic.twitter.com/N76Ow2yrVu — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 30, 2019

This next video is my favorite. The “si se Puede” [Yes we can] chant is a communist slogan. United Farm Workers’ late leader Cesar Chavez marched under the infamous slogan “Si se Puede!” It’s also used by Alinskyites.

And the crowd responded with a “si se puede” chant —> pic.twitter.com/tWFIbAkyIt — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 30, 2019