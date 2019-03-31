Thousands of Migrants OVERRUN El Paso CBP While BETO Promotes the Invasion

El Paso is overrun with migrants — illegal immigrants. They poured in by the thousands and overwhelmed the Border Agents who set up makeshift shelters to process them. These anonymous people are being released by the thousands. Fewer than 10 percent will come back for their court dates. Instead, they will hide out in our country waiting for the next amnesty.

BuzzFeed News reported that many migrants told them that “had they known they’d face such harsh conditions at the Texas border before they left, they may not have made the journey.”

Migrants are saying they were told as long as they had children with them, they could just pass through. They are coming for our benefits and jobs and feel they are entitled to do so.

AOC, Gavin Newsom, Beto, and other Democrats are pushing this. The United Nations is funding and encouraging it to destroy us.

Anthony Aguero, a conservative citizen journalist, who lives in El Paso wants the borders closed and taped the scene in the border town. Go to the five-minute mark below:

ROBERT IS RUNNING ON OPEN BORDERS

Beto — Robert — for his part, decided to run on open borders. He made that clear today during his stump speech in his hometown of El Paso, now overrun.

“If we truly believe we are a country of immigrants and asylum seekers and refugees, the very premise of our strength, success and our security, let us free every single Dreamer from any fear of deportation,” Robert said, referring to illegal immigrants who entered the country as children.

[Democrats are destroying our asylum laws, our immigration laws, and our borders. Republicans need to start speaking up.]

O’Rourke touted all the immigrants that have come to America and “contributed to America’s greatness.” He claimed that El Paso is one of the safest cities in America, BECAUSE of their immigrants and asylum-seekers.

[We are a nation of settlers and LEGAL IMMIGRANTS.]

It was safe enough because it’s a pass-through and the local politicians are very cooperative with the invaders.

Democrats and the Obamas are promoting Robert, aka Beto, the Psychedelic Warrior, who once dreamed of running over children.

Robert stands for everything far-left. That is who he is.

AND WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION

Robert thinks other peoples’ money is his to redistribute. He’s actually a thief.

AND CORRUPTING THE VOTE

And he wants to corrupt the vote with easily-corrupted “automatic and same-day voter registration.” Once we go that route, it’s all over.

And he paid the necessary homage to LGBTQAs.

AND HE WANTS YOUR CHILDREN AT A VERY EARLY AGE

He’s another one who wants to educate pre-schoolers in socialist government indoctrination facilities.

This next video is my favorite. The “si se Puede” [Yes we can] chant is a communist slogan. United Farm Workers’ late leader Cesar Chavez marched under the infamous slogan “Si se Puede!” It’s also used by Alinskyites.

