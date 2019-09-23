Thousands of Odd Climate Protesters Block Traffic in DC While Acting Strangely

There was a climate change protest Monday in D.C. by groups of odd people who wanted to block “key infrastructure to stop business-as-usual, bringing the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,” organizers said. Allegedly, there were thousands of them.

Brilliant. Win people over by forcing them to sit in traffic for hours. These people are inconveniencing their own liberal/leftist people. These are the people who want to take away all your freedoms to implement their extreme agenda.

They marched around the streets and set garbage on fire, littered the street with glitter, and forced thousands of cars to idle.

Protesters called for a “Birth Strike” to help combat climate change. That’s a good idea. We don’t want them multiplying.

Posters appeared on street corners across the Capitol over the weekend, writing “Every Billionaire is Bad” and “Eat the Rich.”

WHO COULD RESIST THESE PEOPLE?

The ShutDownDC oddballs who orchestrated the protests are Democratic Socialists and Communists, referring to each other as comrades. They were joined by Black Lives Matter.

One of the Shut Down D.C climate change protesters with a #BirthStrike sign. pic.twitter.com/pcIb7i3UFs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2019

Climate strikers are trying to shut down infrastructure in DC by refusing to move, and laying down on vehicles blocking intersections while their supporters say its “unsafe” to tow them while they’re on it. You know what? Tow that shit. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/iZe6s9cLjw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2019

“HEY HEY HO HO FOSSIL FUELS HAVE GOT TO GO, DON’T MIND THE TRASH THAT I’M LITTERING THOUGH” So brave. 🙄😂 #ShutDownDC #Idiots

pic.twitter.com/r1ur5y7nVk — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 23, 2019

Climate protestors have now shut down New York Ave at 395 in NW Washington. Multiple intersections now impacted across DC. Organizers say: “this will not be business as usual” pic.twitter.com/0vqM8lcrnz — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 23, 2019

Dog bites man https://t.co/I8FdSpVWjg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2019

Happening Now: DC DSA and labor comrades demand climate action. Taking the street #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/mn2ASeyqoY — Metro DC DSA (@mdc_dsa) September 23, 2019

Climate strikers are a bunch of fruitcakes. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/nVNiIR8l9M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2019

In SE DC right now filming #ShutDownDC , police are trying to push black lives matter demonstrators blocking an intersection to the sidewalk. So far no arrests. pic.twitter.com/PDFsOxeiko — Sameera Rajwade (@RajwadeSameera) September 23, 2019