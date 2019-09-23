Thousands of Odd Climate Protesters Block Traffic in DC While Acting Strangely

There was a climate change protest Monday in D.C. by groups of odd people who wanted to block “key infrastructure to stop business-as-usual, bringing the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,” organizers said. Allegedly, there were thousands of them.

Brilliant. Win people over by forcing them to sit in traffic for hours. These people are inconveniencing their own liberal/leftist people. These are the people who want to take away all your freedoms to implement their extreme agenda.

They marched around the streets and set garbage on fire, littered the street with glitter, and forced thousands of cars to idle.

Protesters called for a “Birth Strike” to help combat climate change. That’s a good idea. We don’t want them multiplying.

Posters appeared on street corners across the Capitol over the weekend, writing “Every Billionaire is Bad” and “Eat the Rich.”

WHO COULD RESIST THESE PEOPLE?

The ShutDownDC oddballs who orchestrated the protests are Democratic Socialists and Communists, referring to each other as comrades. They were joined by Black Lives Matter.