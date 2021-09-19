Thousands protest medical tyranny in New York City



















Thousands of protesters took to the streets in New York City’s Times Square Saturday to protest coronavirus vaccine mandate requirements.

Protesters could be seen waving flags and signs on Saturday with many of them chanting against mandatory vaccines.

Protesters could be heard chanting “freedom” and “my body my choice.”

There was a Fox poll out today claiming the majority of Americans want vaccine and mask mandates, but it’s hard to believe when New York City is erupting. These are the Left’s people rallying.

However, the people are getting lied to by the politicians and the media. Many don’t realize what is going on.

There were thousands at this rally:

1000s of protesters against the mandatory shot gather at Time Square in NYC for the World Freedom rally. Chant ” Freedom over fear ” #DoNotComply #freedomrally #NYC pic.twitter.com/qVJ7JqYKFT — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021

At the World Freedom rally in Time Square in NYC. 1000s Protesters against the mandatory shot hug each other with no fear of the Rona #Covid_19 #NYC #LOVE #freedomrally pic.twitter.com/bMXzAIbApX — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021

NYC medical freedom rally (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/zZlzY3Xtk2 — LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 19, 2021

Pole dancer performing at the Medical Freedom Rally in NYC (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/r1jPxn23iD — LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 18, 2021

