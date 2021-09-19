Thousands protest medical tyranny in New York City

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in New York City’s Times Square Saturday to protest coronavirus vaccine mandate requirements.
Protesters could be seen waving flags and signs on Saturday with many of them chanting against mandatory vaccines.
Protesters could be heard chanting “freedom” and “my body my choice.”
There was a Fox poll out today claiming the majority of Americans want vaccine and mask mandates, but it’s hard to believe when New York City is erupting. These are the Left’s people rallying.
However, the people are getting lied to by the politicians and the media. Many don’t realize what is going on.
There were thousands at this rally:
1000s of protesters against the mandatory shot gather at Time Square in NYC for the World Freedom rally. Chant ” Freedom over fear ” #DoNotComply #freedomrally #NYC pic.twitter.com/qVJ7JqYKFT
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021
At the World Freedom rally in Time Square in NYC. 1000s Protesters against the mandatory shot hug each other with no fear of the Rona #Covid_19 #NYC #LOVE #freedomrally pic.twitter.com/bMXzAIbApX
— Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021
NYC medical freedom rally (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/zZlzY3Xtk2
— LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 19, 2021
Pole dancer performing at the Medical Freedom Rally in NYC (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/r1jPxn23iD
— LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 18, 2021
Yay! The Satanic globalists expected this time of unrest because Humanity is not their Play-Doh ball.
Feel that bumpy thing along the back (spine) and use it wisely.
They don’t have enough mercenaries and the smash and control hires know that living among the “elites” is not an option.
If you don’t own your temple (body) and what goes into it then you are certainly not free.