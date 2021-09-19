Thousands protest medical tyranny in New York City

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in New York City’s Times Square Saturday to protest coronavirus vaccine mandate requirements.

Protesters could be seen waving flags and signs on Saturday with many of them chanting against mandatory vaccines.

Protesters could be heard chanting “freedom” and “my body my choice.”

There was a Fox poll out today claiming the majority of Americans want vaccine and mask mandates, but it’s hard to believe when New York City is erupting. These are the Left’s people rallying.

However, the people are getting lied to by the politicians and the media. Many don’t realize what is going on.

There were thousands at this rally:


