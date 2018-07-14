Thousands Show Up for Pro-Trump, Pro-Robinson Censored Rally in the UK

Reports coming out of Whitehall say thousands have shown up for a pro-Trump, pro-Tommy Robinson rally at Parliament. The pro-Trump marchers merged with the pro-Robinson marchers.

Raheem talks about the fact that Geert Wilders was supposed to be addressing the rally today. pic.twitter.com/9hLE77oVeO — TellMAMAUK (@TellMamaUK) July 14, 2018

Supporters of Trump and Robinson claim most in Britain support President Trump.

This is what we have to live with in the UK, the establishment are left wing biased. 73% of the UK is pro @realDonaldTrump but their March today in Londons been restricted to an hour by police unlike yesterday’s anti trump rally. #DonaldTrump https://t.co/G0gXX91SFU — Jeremy Corbyn, enemy of Britain (@notocorbyn) July 14, 2018

UK HAS CENSORED PRO-TRUMP, PRO-ROBINSON MARCHERS AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

Some say Britain is censoring the pro-Trump people. Express UK has confirmed that.

There are many of us from Britain that disagree with them Andrew, and seemingly a pro-Trump rally today is being censored by the UK police pic.twitter.com/GFjZZ0j29s — James Rush (@jamesrush2) July 14, 2018

ANTIFA THUGS SHOWED UP

Communist street thugs showed up to turn the rally violent for a short time. It’s to their advantage. The right always gets blamed for their violence.

Antifa and their allies are responsible for the 19 foot ‘Trump Baby’ balloon and Friday’s rally. They were present today attacking the right-wing rally.

Fists were flying and bats were swinging as the Communist Anarchists crashed the pro-Trump, Free Tommy rally in London.

The ‘Welcome President Trump’ rally marched to Whitehall from the US embassy, while the Tommy Robinson demonstration started to gather at around 2pm.

The crowd featured numerous people carrying “Britain supports Trump” placards, RT reported.

There were some far-right attendees at the rally but most weren’t extreme. The Communists running the opposition rally are all extreme and they attacked the pro-Trump, free-Robinson rally.

Tommy Robinson is an anti-radical Islam activist. He sees mass immigration of Islamists as an invasion.