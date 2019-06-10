Three Things the New Democrat Party Wants & Some Must Haves

The three things Democrats want are not necessarily their must haves. Watch the first clip from CNN that surveyed the things Democrats in Iowa see as must-haves. Iowa traditionally reflects the feeling of the nation’s Democrats, which is the New Democrat Party that is openly out to destroy capitalism.

THE THREE THINGS DEMOCRATS WANT

FREE HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

Democrat/Socialist-Controlled California will be the first state to give taxpayer-funded health care to illegal aliens. It’s in leftist Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget.

Other Democrat [Socialist] states will follow. It’s what Democrats want, and they want it paid for by people who have worked hard to earn money.

It will invite more foreigners to come illegally and more will end up as homeless.

Under an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats in the state legislature, low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in California illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.

They get free vision, dental, healthcare, and more.

State officials have estimated the benefits would be available to about 90,000 low-income illegal immigrants at a cost of $98 million per year.

They will tax people who have money.

To pay for part of it, the state agreed to start taxing people who don’t have health insurance. It’s a revival of the individual-mandate penalty that had been on the books nationwide under former President Barack Obama’s health-care law until Republicans in Congress eliminated it as part of the 2017 overhaul to the tax code.

In case you think they only want that in California, it’s not the case. They want it in Iowa, but before that, these are their must-haves in the order of ‘need’: unfettered abortion, climate change extremist policies, and they want your guns. Medicare-for-All came in fourth.

Democrats are now communists.

The preferred candidates in Iowa are all hard-left: Biden who will do whatever the hard-left tells him to do, and Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, all of whom have views that lie somewhere between socialist and communist.

Watch for their MUST-HAVES in this Iowa poll of Democrats:

CENSORSHIP, LIMITATIONS ON THE FIRST AMENDMENT

“The thing we are trying to do is to bring more authoritative sources and fact checks on videos, which may be controversial,” said Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, aka Pichai Sundararajan.

Google’s fact checkers are people who live in their bubble like Snopes and The Washington Post. The videos they want gone from YouTube are right-wing.

They don’t want to hear differing viewpoints because only theirs are correct in their view.

Listen to the Axios reporter encourage more censorship:

IMPRISONMENT OF THE PRESIDENT

MSM asks what do you think, do you want President Trump in jail? This is what they want. It’s what Democrats want – imprisonment of political opponents with whom they disagree.

Media to Dems: Can you please, please, PRETTY PLEASE WITH SUGAR ON TOP try putting Trump in jail?!? [Supercut!] pic.twitter.com/CO8XyVvG6d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2019

One of the problems with this is they want to send a man to jail who did not commit a crime and keep a woman who did violate the law out of jail. When Nancy made the comment, she went right to jail, ignoring presumption of innocence, a jury trial, and so on. As a powerful person, it is McCarthyism.

Pelosi said @realDonaldTrump should go to prison. But she said nothing about a trial or a jury or a presumption of innnocence. Is this worse than Joe McCarthy? They are destroying any adherence to our constitution. And the Fake News failure to hold them accountable is corrupt. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 9, 2019