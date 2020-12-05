Throngs gathered last night for Trump rally in Georgia tonight! Watch live!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Watch the Trump rally live below!

President Trump is having a Georgia rally tonight at the Valdosta Regional Airport beginning at 7 pm EST. Trump supporters began gathering yesterday.

Buses also started dropping people off for the rally this morning.

Where are all those nearly 82 million Biden supporters who allegedly voted for him? They are invisible.

Watch Live:

