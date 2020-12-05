Throngs gathered last night for Trump rally in Georgia tonight! Watch live!

Watch the Trump rally live below!

President Trump is having a Georgia rally tonight at the Valdosta Regional Airport beginning at 7 pm EST. Trump supporters began gathering yesterday.

Trump supporters are already lining up here in Valdosta, Georgia, camping out overnight ahead of the President’s Saturday evening rally #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Georgia pic.twitter.com/qdhvQcbhRW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 5, 2020

Buses also started dropping people off for the rally this morning.

Passed a convoy of Asian Americans headed to the Trump Rally 🇺🇸🙏🏻🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/X1uXxuUaeQ — Anna Kraken (@Annakhait) December 5, 2020

Trump Rally tonight in Georgia!pic.twitter.com/JIPlCJ4LFJ — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) December 5, 2020

“Stop the steal!” chants from the crowd gathered outside the Trump rally in Valdosta, Georgia #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Georgia pic.twitter.com/lXIfL0pZG5 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 5, 2020

Trump supporters chant “Stop the steal!” as Senator Kelly Loeffler takes the stage to campaign today in Georgia #TrumpRally #GeorgiaMatters #Georgia pic.twitter.com/Y35AJODmhd — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 5, 2020

Going through the health screening tent as the rally volunteers move the crowd forward here this morning #TrumpRally #Trump2020 #Georgia pic.twitter.com/MczJxuQySH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 5, 2020

Where are all those nearly 82 million Biden supporters who allegedly voted for him? They are invisible.

Watch Live: