Throupler Rep. Katie Hill Is Gone!

Throupler Katie Hill, a Democratic representative from a conservative district in California, has resigned. Her troubles just keep mounting. In addition to her three-way living arrangements that included a young aide and her husband, Hill had an affair with another young male aide who she rewarded with a nice bonus. Katie is openly bisexual.

She left the husband and the first aide to have her second affair.

There are other allegations and nude photos of her with a bong and kissing one of the aides. Another has her nude while brushing the aide’s hair. Her husband posted the risqué pictures when he found out she left him for the aide. She had lied and said she left them to concentrate on her vital work as a congresswoman, allegedly.

No vengeance like a throupling partner scorned.

Democrats had to push her out. Now, they will put in someone they hope can win next year.

How in the world did Hill get elected in the first place? Did the residents forget to vote?

She defines herself as a victim in her resignation letter and labels her husband a monster. Hill also blames her political enemies for giving the monster a platform to smear her. She talked of love and her sincere regret.

Seriously??? Her fate is her doing. Her husband might be a monster, we have no idea, but she did what she did and has no one to blame but herself.

She also wrote, “However, I know that as long as I am in Congress, we’ll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt.”

There might be more out there.

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019