Thug Gov Offers “Thoughts and Prayers” As He Drives NRA Into Bankruptcy

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo thinks Americans aren’t entitled to have a gun lobby group working to support the Second Amendment. He snidely offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ to the NRA as the state squeezes them financially.

He’s calling for other states to bankrupt the NRA in their states.

The NRA is suing him for blacklisting them in New York. Cuomo is bringing them to financial ruin in the state.

BANKRUPTING THE NRA

In a recent court filing, the NRA said it suffered tens of millions of dollars in damages as a result of the state’s campaign to dissuade banks and insurance companies from doing business with the Second Amendment group.

Cuomo and his state regulators “seek to silence one of America’s oldest constitutional-rights advocates,” the National Rifle Association said in the July 20 court filing. “If their abuses are not enjoined, they will soon, substantially, succeed.”

The thug governor says he’s fine with New York financial regulators putting the squeeze on the National Rifle Association.

“If the NRA goes bankrupt because of the state of New York, they’ll be in my thoughts and prayers,” Cuomo said in a snarky statement Saturday.

The gun-rights group said in Albany federal court that New York’s Department of Financial Services is pushing too hard to dissuade banks and insurers from doing business with it.

One of the NRA’s concerns is the state’s push against its Carry Guard insurance program, which is meant to protect gun owners from lawsuits when they fire their weapons in self-defense.

The state is falsely claiming Carry Guard policies are illegal. They won’t allow gun owners to carry the insurance. They want gun owners exposed and liable no matter what. This was a scheme between the governor and the insurance overseers.

“People go to jail for selling illegal products, so I have very little sympathy for them,” Cuomo said at an event.

The NRA filed suit a month after Maria Vullo, the state’s top financial services regulator, sent a letter to banks and insurers following the Feb.14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

The letter warned of the “reputational risk” of doing business with the NRA and the gun industry.

New York on Friday moved to dismiss the NRA lawsuit.

WHO’S THE BULLY?

Cuomo hopes other states take up his anti-NRA fight. “They are political bullies — they control the president and they control most state legislators and most governors,” he said. “They don’t control me and never will.”

The only bully is Cuomo. New Yorkers are entitled to have a lobbying group working to protect their rights no matter what Cuomo thinks.