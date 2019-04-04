Thursday Loon News! Farrakhan hates Jews, Christians, He’s the Messiah

Obama hugged Farrakhan. Democrats in the Congressional Black Caucus have refused to condemn Farrakhan. The Women’s March praised Farrakhan. DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison said Farrakhan is a good role model for black youth.

We stole that from Liz Wheeler at OANN, but it’s well-said.

He was crazier than usual at the Nation of Islam Savior’s Day conference or whatever he calls it. Farrakhan trashed Jews again and added Christians, claimed “God does not love this world,” and announced that he’s the Messiah.

He must have meant he’s Satan. The Islamist nutjob was mocking the Bible, John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Instead he said, “God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus,” he said.

God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus. Learn more: https://t.co/tyNLPuzvxd pic.twitter.com/X2U6leQQC4 — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 30, 2019

Instead, he said, Jesus’s name would live until the one that came that he was prefigured for.

“The real story is what I tried to tell you from the beginning. It didn’t happen back there. It’s happening right while you’re alive looking at it,” Farrakhan told the audience. “I represent the Messiah. I represent the Jesus and I am that Jesus. If I am not, take my life.”

God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus. Learn more: https://t.co/tyNLPuzvxd pic.twitter.com/X2U6leQQC4 — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 30, 2019

I represent the Messiah. I represent the Jesus and I am that Jesus. pic.twitter.com/IotsBKvwsV — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) February 20, 2019

He said two Jewish rabbis say he’s the Messiah of the world.

Farrakhan’s ready for a padded cell. The man has done tremendous damage spreading hate throughout the nation. While he is allowed to spew hate on Facebook and Twitter, the Independent Sentinel has been buried by the social giants.

I represent the Messiah. I represent the Jesus and I am that Jesus. pic.twitter.com/IotsBKvwsV — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) February 20, 2019