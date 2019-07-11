When people watch soccer and celebrations of the United States, they generally don’t want it politicized. Co-Captain Rapinoe made the event about herself and her anti-Americanism. We now live in a country that celebrates narcissism.

Also today New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed a law claiming women’s soccer players will get the same as men. It’s actually a no-never-mind and they won’t.

IT’S ALL ABOUT RAPINOE!

Megan Rapinoe politicized what should have been a fun occasion for all Americans. She doesn’t like America or the President. She made the occasion miserable for half the country. Rapinoe was supposed to represent the USA, but she represented Megan Rapinoe.

On the eve of the ticker-tape parade, Rapinoe told a mute Anderson Cooper that her message to the President is he is excluding her. Cooper didn’t bother asking her how she was excluded.

Megan Rapinoe on what she’d tell President Trump about MAGA slogan: “I would say that your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of color.” pic.twitter.com/0HlEw2MTlS — The Hill (@thehill) July 10, 2019

She protested the anthem at the parade. As we said, she doesn’t like the USA.

She doesn’t seem to realize ‘she’ doesn’t deserve this, the team deserves this.

Megan Rapinoe standing on a parade float in Manhattan with a bottle of Veuve in one hand and the World Cup trophy in the other shouting “I DESERVE THIS.” There will never be a bigger mood. pic.twitter.com/GjHMjGkgsS — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 10, 2019

We now applaud narcissism. The media is touting her as a role model and she’s praising herself as a role model.

THE CUOMO SELF-SERVING BILL

The bill requires “equal pay for substantially similar work” and prohibits pay differentials based on an individual’s gender identity, race, sexual orientation or other protected class.

If it’s based on differentials and not gender, I think they can do a percentage of the receipts. One of the differentials is: a system which measures earnings by quantity or quality of production.

Therefore, no-never-mind.

According to a statement from Cuomo’s office, the bill will also ban employers from asking prospective employees about their salary history.

“You should get paid the same amount whatever the job is,” Cuomo said at a press conference. “These are women’s soccer players. They play the same game that the men’s soccer players play. By the way, they play it better.”

If that’s true, let’s have one soccer team and see how well the women do.

Cuomo politicized it too and gave a long speech touting his bill. He’s so disgusting.

THE TEAM WILL MEET WITH THE DEMS

Megan Rapinoe said the World Cup-winning team wants to visit Washington has accepted invitations from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

She said she will meet with any lawmaker who wants to have a ‘substantive’ discussion. So, what? They get to rule us now too? They are the elites and we must all obey?