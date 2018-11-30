Tijuana Mayor Wants Caravan Leaders Arrested & Prosecuted

Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum told Fox News that he can no longer continue to fund the municipal effort to shelter migrants.“I’m not going to break public services to solve this problem,” the Tijuana mayor said.

And he won’t be forced to raise taxes on Tijuana’s 1.7 million residents.

“In those six hours that the border was closed, we lost approximately 129 million pesos,” he said. “That’s not fair. How do you think people from Tijuana feel towards those people who are making problems?”

THE MAYOR BLAMES THE ORGANIZERS

Mayor Gastélum blames the organizers. He wants them to face criminal charges.

“Those are the real criminals because they’re dealing with the lives of people,” he says.

He has a message for the new President Obrador.

"It's problem he must solve," he said, "as soon as he gets into office." THERE IS NO MORE MONEY The mayor of Tijuana has warned the migrants that they need to leave by Saturday or fend for themselves. "Tijuana's mayor said the city has only enough resources to support the Central American migrant caravan for two more days and beyond that, there is no guarantee of support," explained The San Diego Union Tribune. "We will decide what to do when we get there," Mayor Gastelum added regarding what happens when the cash runs dry.