‘Till Then!’ President Trump’s perfect speech for D-Day, 75 Years Ago Today

While Hitler slept, his people afraid to wake him, and Rommel away in Germany, the allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy this day, 75 years ago. With courage, preparation, the strength of will, surprise, deception, teamwork and so much more, freedom and liberty prevailed! They gave their all for the freedom of the Western world.

THE PRESIDENT’S PERFECT SPEECH

During the President’s speech in Normandy today, he saluted individuals who survived and told their stories. It was very moving.

For one, Trump honored WWII Veteran Ray Lambert, who was injured during the D-Day invasion. “Again and again, Ray ran back into the water and dragged out one man after another.”

Lambert was shot in the arm and his back was broken, but he survived.

“Ray, the entire free world salutes you,” Trump said

FOR THOSE WHO NEVER RETURNED AND DIED FOR US

A D-Day thread about the music of 1944. Much of it expresses a wartime longing for home, if not explicitly. When the Mills Brothers sang “Till Then,” everybody understood the message.https://t.co/ooSUS4h02F — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 6, 2019

THE MOVING CEREMONY

One of the most moving ceremonies I have ever witnessed, joining civilization’s saviors today at Omaha Beach, Normandy. A reminder to cherish all our freedoms.#DDay75Anniversary pic.twitter.com/eQZmeYRElD — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 6, 2019

Landing on the beaches of Normandy 75 yrs to the min of our nation’s greatest generation fighting, bleeding & many dying right here to change the world & mankind in the most significant way imaginable. Honored to be part of #DDay75! pic.twitter.com/iO0MpWG2Nn — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 6, 2019

D-Day’s ingenious tactics in pictures: From inflatable tanks to ‘ghost’ soldiers https://t.co/Ru5P7i4fAd pic.twitter.com/EfdnobOuZN — CyberHUMINT (@Cyber_HUMINT) June 6, 2019

THE HISTORICAL EVENT THAT CHANGED THE WORLD

#DDay75

D-Day: The Normandy Invasion. Medics attend to wounded soldiers on Utah Beach in France during the Allied Invasion of Europe on D-Day, June 6, 1944. pic.twitter.com/2b4NSNldZw — Penelope Pureheart🇺🇸 (@PenPure1) June 6, 2019

The front of the @GFTribune and GF Leader on June 6, 1944. A D-Day paratrooper’s wife saved them for him. #DDay75thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/Wm6XWUlGaE — Kristen Inbody (@GFTrib_KInbody) June 6, 2019

D-Day 75 yrs ago today.

🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/KK7QxhqQvH — Joe Piscopo (@JrzyJoePiscopo) June 6, 2019

1. On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, I’m thinking about the Tuskegee airmen who went off to fight the Nazis even though they were were subjected to segregation and racism. pic.twitter.com/r6Ki0XWlfc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 6, 2019

D-DAY’S TERRIBLE LOSSES