'Till Then!' President Trump's perfect speech for D-Day, 75 Years Ago Today

S.Noble
While Hitler slept, his people afraid to wake him, and Rommel away in Germany, the allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy this day, 75 years ago. With courage, preparation, the strength of will, surprise, deception, teamwork and so much more, freedom and liberty prevailed! They gave their all for the freedom of the Western world.

THE PRESIDENT’S PERFECT SPEECH

During the President’s speech in Normandy today, he saluted individuals who survived and told their stories. It was very moving.

For one, Trump honored WWII Veteran Ray Lambert, who was injured during the D-Day invasion. “Again and again, Ray ran back into the water and dragged out one man after another.”

Lambert was shot in the arm and his back was broken, but he survived.

“Ray, the entire free world salutes you,” Trump said

FOR THOSE WHO NEVER RETURNED AND DIED FOR US

THE MOVING CEREMONY

THE HISTORICAL EVENT THAT CHANGED THE WORLD

D-DAY’S TERRIBLE LOSSES
U.S soil of D-Day war dead at Normandy

