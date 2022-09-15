Time for a Motion of No Confidence in the DOJ and FBI

By Mark Schwendau

So what do you do when an Attorney General of the DOJ and Director of the FBI become tyrannical abusers of the Constitution and laws they swore they would uphold when they took office?

Since the President of the United States appoints both with Congressional approval, not much.

That is not to say the American public does not have options short of a civil war.

What should be happening is whistleblowers should be coming forward to expose the wrongs done. They need to expose that they are not random but part of an actual conspiracy of the higher-ups. This would require persons employed by the FBI and DOJ to reach out to Senate members to tell them what they know. A more forward move to restore the integrity of the FBI and DOJ would be for the rank and file to collectively write a letter of “No-Confidence” after a vote.

The above two practices do not involve the American public and constitute a field designated “a profession” – when a group monitors and polices its own within its organization.

A no-confidence vote by an individual or group works well, but it counts on one of two things happening after that.

In a union group, it could follow with some form of job action or strike. A public picketing session may ensue to notify the public.

In either a union or non-union, environmental media coverage to incite public opinion is a necessity, and this begins the involvement of the civilian public.

A no-confidence vote typically happens when employees are dissatisfied with its leadership and want a way of going on record with their dissatisfaction. Such a no-confidence vote can lay the groundwork for removing an individual leader from office or ousting them in the next election cycle. The important points to consider are the employees want to disassociate themselves from their leadership as they find them either inept or corrupt or possibly both.

In the instances of the FBI and DOJ employees are now parties to the leadership’s; dereliction of duty in not investigating the Hunter Biden laptop, abuse of office in the harassment of Donald Trump and his family, overreach in raiding Trump supporters for the purpose of intimidation rather than law enforcement, and, finally, the gravest of their sins “selective law enforcement.” This has spawned the new term “two-tier justice system.”

Vote of No-Confidence

There are three key ways to pursue a vote of no-confidence as follows:

Way 1: Under “Robert’s Rules of Order,” a vote of no confidence is not a vote to remove a person from a position. The people voting do not have the power to remove the person from office; they know this. They can, however, make their lives hell, as well as those who continue to employ them.

We can use local law enforcement as readers can relate.

Most people are familiar with “the blue flu,” which is when police officers get chagrined with how they are treated. Officers start to suddenly call in sick with little to no warning. Another tactic is a work slowdown. Some police might stop writing so many traffic citations as a form of a work slowdown. They might fill out the paperwork or leave them incomplete.

“Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised” doesn’t even include any rule that allows a vote of no confidence to remove an individual from a position! As a matter of fact, this publication does not even include the term no-confidence vote anymore.

This omission might be because a “no-confidence vote” is more akin to the United Kingdom and Parliament than America and Congress.

Way 2: A no-confidence vote simply communicates an employee’s lack of support for a person in leadership.

So, can employees take such a vote if “Robert’s Rules of Order” no longer even includes the term “no-confidence vote”? Yes, but only to communicate a group’s lack of support for, or trust in, a person in leadership. It has no effect other than to put the leadership and those they answer to on notice of discontent. In turn, the hostile work environment can be conveyed to the general public.

In this instance, the director of the FBI and attorney general of the DOJ answer to the President and Senate, and they are voted in by the public as voters in elections.

Way 3: A no-confidence vote starts with a motion stating that purpose.

Procedurally, the method for taking a no-confidence vote begins with a motion, just like any other action or position of a group in a meeting. The motion can and should, be discussed and debated and, after that, put up for a vote with a motion and second. It only requires a simple majority vote of 51% in most instances but the more, the better.

Again, in general, the power in politics of such a vote is to let the public, by way of the media, know the rank and file is discontent and why they have become this way. Rabidly anti-union people wrongfully assume that the employees are out for some form of personal gain, but that is simply not true.

A good example for today would be if a group of teachers took such a vote to expose their school administration and/or board teaching “gender fluidity” or Critical Race Theory (CRT) behind parent’s backs and without peer review discussion on whether these new topics should be added to the current school curriculum.

Removal of Executive Officials

The Attorney General is said to be the nation’s “Top Cop.” Still, he is a top attorney holding office to assure our laws are being enforced equally and fairly without bias or malice. Thus, his “police force” is the FBI, with its Director as his police chief. They both serve as “executive officials” at the whim of the President after being appointed and approved by Congress.

The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is supposed to be one of the most independent officials in the federal government, but are there limits to their powers, and can they be removed from office? The answer to both those questions is, “Yes.”

Federal law of 1968 has provided the FBI Director serves a 10-year term in office. However, the Director’s ability to serve a full term depends upon retaining the President’s confidence. The FBI Director, like all “civil officers of the United States,” can be removed from office if charged with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” This is done by way of a vote of the House of Representatives and by a two-thirds vote of the Senate under the Constitution’s Impeachment Clauses.

The FBI operates as part of the Justice Department, and it is known to be one of the most independent offices of the executive branch by nature of its work. The FBI’s powers are limited by federal laws. Its agents can “serve warrants and subpoenas issued under the authority of the United States and make arrests without warrant for any offense against the United States committed in their presence, or for any felony cognizable under the laws of the United States if they have reasonable grounds to believe that the person to be arrested has committed or is committing such felony.”

CONCLUSION:

There is a lot of talk these days about the country headed to a second civil war. There is a legitimate fear FBI agents could be targeted over Americans’ disdain for how the FBI is being operated under Director Chris Wray, presumably at the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The recent incident of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his illegal phone confiscation is the latest incident in violation of rights and possible obstruction of justice. Lindell has been an adamant advocate for eliminating voting machines and the use of paper ballots in all future elections after he conclusively proved widespread and systematic voter fraud in the 2020 election. The only way this is of legitimate concern to the FBI is if they are going to finally launch a formal investigation into the 2020 election theft rather than continue to pretend it did not exist. And for anybody yet too naïve to think this is not what the raid on Mike Lindell was really all about… This was a topic of discussion during the confiscation of his cell phone between himself and the 4 FBI agents serving a warrant on him in a drive-thru of a Hardee’s restaurant. This FBI raid constitutes harassment. Lindell operates his entire business by use of his cell phone. The partisan hacks of D.C. involved in this raid knew this.

My concern in writing this piece is there is a whole big spectrum of actions the public can take to stymie and stop those criminally abusing our executive offices before it comes to a civil war. There is a historical expression that says:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

This quote is routinely attributed to Edmund Burke, but nobody knows who first said it.

Whether this country and our world are now fully in end times where evil is made good and the “Seven Deadly Sins” are now in play, or this is an attempt to overthrow America as a Democratic Constitutional Republic to some alternative form of government is open to debate.

There are times when it seems like Biden, Garland, and Wray seem to be provoking Americans into doing something whereby they can declare Martial Law and begin mass gun confiscations. I believe that would be a serious error in judgment on their part if this is part of their hidden agenda. They have no idea how fast patriot justice can be served on people who lie, cheat, and steal by “We, the people….”

The thing they need to understand is; that those 81 million votes Joe Biden got in November of 2020, they weren’t real. They were fictional. Mike Lindell and a whole host of other patriots like him have now proven that. There were more votes cast than America had registered voters! The majority of Americans wanted Donald Trump in a second term and the actions of Joe Biden since assuming our highest office have now won over even more voters for Donald Trump in the future (should he run).

It is time for Wray and Garland to do a reality check. Failing that, it is time for their subordinates of the FBI and DOJ to distance themselves from their leaders with a no-confidence vote. These new FBI raids are now akin to police swatting. Somebody is going to get hurt. Somebody may even get killed. If you were a decent, patriotic American FBI agent, would you want to be associated with that? I would not.

I wanted to be an FBI agent when I was young (20), but at that time, they required not only a college bachelor’s degree but also had to be fluent in at least one foreign language. I did not consider myself fluent in German even after five years of it in middle and high school.

The DOJ and FBI are no longer operating within the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and the law and it is obvious to most Americans of all political parties.

