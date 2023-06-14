Time for the WHO to be Investigated

by Mark Schwendau

Last week, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the WHO will build “on the EU’s highly successful digital certification network [aka Vaccine Passports] … to offer all WHO member states access to an open-source digital health tool.” Tedros said, “WHO is proud today to launch the global digital health certification network.”

He continued, “Soon after, we will expand this infrastructure by incorporating other uses such as a digitized international certificate of vaccination, routine immunization cards, and international patient summaries” that can be accessed globally.

To patriotic Americans, the loss of this country’s sovereignty is not an option. Tedros is proving a threat to it. Every elected official in our Capitol should be put on notice. WE, THE PEOPLE, will not stand for this!

Three years ago, Bill Hagerty released a timeline video exposing the WHO’s leader, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for his close ties to the Communist regime of China.

“Dr. Tedros has been a longtime ally and enabler of the Communist Chinese regime,” said Hagerty. “As the leader of the WHO, Dr. Tedros should be held fully accountable for providing an air of legitimacy to China’s false claims about the Wuhan coronavirus. As your Senator, I will continue to work with President Trump to hold Communist China and the organizations it influences responsible for their complicity and cover-up of the Wuhan virus that put hundreds of thousands of lives and the world economy in danger.”

There is a global scheme to restrict our freedoms in accordance with The Great Reset, and the Biden administration is seemingly part of this conspiracy. It is time to write your Representatives and Senators in Congress to demand they STOP Joe Biden from allowing America’s sovereignty to be surrendered to WHO’s one-world governance and block funding of same.

The WHO won’t stop with the launch of this invasion of your privacy. Tedros says, “We will have the chance to build on it,” which Tedros describes as “a global public good.”

This global agenda is not about public “good” but about public “control.”

The root of this devious plan stems back to a G20 meeting; the Bali Leaders’ Declaration states all of the leaders from 46 countries (19 nations plus the European Union with its 27 member states) support “the establishment of trusted global digital health networks that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standard and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

The COVID-19 “Vaccine” Passports demands are just the foundation of what these globalists really have waiting for us as their end goal. Still, a loyal and faithful Democrat thinking Joe Biden is just a nice old man?

Just this week, we learned of this news headline: “‘COLLEGE ATHLETE DAY’ AT BIDEN’S WHITE HOUSE MEANS MANDATORY MASKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR UNVACCINATED GUESTS”

The G20 controls the world’s largest economies. It is reported they hold power over about 80% of global economic output and 75% of the world’s trade. This means that the remaining 147 countries only account for a total of 20% of the total economic output of the world. The G20 holds absolute power over these remaining nations and can easily make them comply.

This Bali G20 Summit includes many socialists and climate cult members. One of them is the German billionaire Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF). This is the guy who said in the future, “You will own nothing, and you will like it.” It is to be noted his father was an actual Nazi in World War II.

Schwab is so arrogant and confident he wrote in “The Great Reset” an outline of his plan to use and manipulate COVID-19 to reset a global socialist economy. So the connection between globalists’ goals of zero CO2 emissions by tracking our carbon footprints and their use of COVID-19 to advance Vaccine Passports to trace and track people is unmistakable. There is consistent talk about the digital currency being the standard after an intentional collapse of the world economy.

Republicans control the U.S. House, and we must demand immediate action to stop this Nazi-style fascism. They must investigate and stop this push toward tyranny and loss of our sovereignty.

Should the leaders and rulers of the world fail to heed the desires of the billions of people in the world, one can pretty well bet death and destruction are in the future.

Klaus Schwab is world enemy #1 and he needs to be disregarded or discarded. WE WILL NOT COMPLY!

