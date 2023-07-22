Time to Boycott the MSM Over Proven Bias

by Mark Schwendau

On Friday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo revealed yet another instance of mainstream media’s lack of reaction to the bombshell report on Joe Biden’s multi-million dollar bribery scandal with Ukrainian officials as obvious media bias. Bartiromo highlighted a Media Research Center’s (MRC) report on her show Mornings with Maria.

That report is found here. The report by writer Geoffrey Dickens offered that the media spent 527 minutes covering the latest Trump indictment and 0 seconds on the Biden bribery scandal.

Even though by any journalistic standards, the biggest news of the week was Hunter and Joe Biden seemingly shown to be guilty of bribery, the legacy media opted to mention none of it. This week on Capitol Hill two IRS whistleblowers revealed how Hunter Biden demanded $5 million, each for him and his father in exchange for forcing then-Ukrainian leader to fire a Ukrainian legal lead Prosecutor Viktor Shokin who was investigating Burisma Energy Company and Hunter Biden’s position at the company.

For years former President Donald Trump has noted the video on YouTube of Joe Biden bragging about pressuring the Ukrainian president to fire Lead Prosecutor Shokin investigating illegal bribery and money laundering activities as blackmail.

In the video, Biden is seen using American taxpayer dollars, which the Department of Justice should have been prosecuting back in 2018. They have yet to act. Also, since Joe Biden invokes the position of Barack Obama in that same video, Obama should also be under the microscope for what he knew and when he knew it.

You can watch that video here and make your own conclusions:“Joe Biden Brags about Getting Ukrainian Prosecutor Fired.”

Fox News has been doing a number of articles and video news segments on the bias of the mainstream media throughout the year in the matter of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. To any thinking person, regardless of political affiliation, they are seeing, “Wow, this is really getting one-sided!” Fox is doing a good job calling the mainstream media out on this.

OPINION:

I have been boycotting the mainstream news media (newspapers and television) for many years. I have been doing so because they seem to be more akin to propagandists than journalists, and that reminds me of 1939 Nazi Germany as Adolf Hitler came to power.

Here are some examples of what I am talking about:

If you watch the news, all of us simply being alive are causing the planet to overheat, but that neglects the fact that historical evidence our Mother Earth has been going through climate cycles for many years before we humans were around. Then there was this little recent news blurb that blows that narrative: The climate of Mars changed dramatically 400,000 years ago, Chinese rover finds.

If you watch all the news coverage of how our school children should have a civil right to “gender-affirming medical procedures” without the knowledge of their parents, you don’t learn about the long-term health effects of this decision by a child minor. The important issues that are not reported by the legacy news media are:

1. One of the major sponsors of news these days is Big Pharma, and this industry profits off of kids opting to change their genders, and,

2. These treatments involving both drugs and surgery are experimental without known after-effects.

Here is a little recent news blurb that should be force-fed down the throats of every lefty Democrat on Capitol Hill, the LGBTQA+ organization, as well as both teacher’s unions (AFT and NEA): Detransitioned boy castrated by doctors warns kids about perils of gender ideology: ‘Patient for life’.

And finally:

If you watched Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday on the news as I did, you were probably struck by two things:

1. Man, she is not speaking in word salad for once, and

2. Your family owned slaves, so why are you addressing this topic at all? -“VP Harris calls state’s (Florida) mandate to teach slavery ‘benefits’ a ‘gaslighting’ attempt.”

I was not raised to be racist, and I was raised in farming. As such, my favorite black American hero is agriculturist George Washington Carver who was born a slave. I would suggest Harris stop trying to divide us by race with the Marxist propaganda of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and embrace the new Florida teachings that slavery did offer some benefits to slaves, and Carver was living proof!

It is commonly said there are three kinds of people in this world:

Those who watch things happen. Those who make things happen. And, those who wonder what happened.

Carver was clearly number 2 above while Harris is clearly number 3.

