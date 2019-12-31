Times-Schumer ‘Bombshell’ — Trump tried to save tax $$$ from corrupt foreigners

The office of the presidency and the right of executive privilege is under attack by Democrats.

House Democrats didn’t bother to go to the courts to determine if the President had the right to hold back White House personnel from testifying since Democrats wanted a quick impeachment on some charge, any charge(s).

One of the charges — articles of impeachment — is the Obstruction of Congress. The charge comes out of the President holding some witnesses back. But the President is merely following the law — and his right to executive privilege. He has gone to the courts for judicial review, and it is within his authority as President to do so.

Now that Democrats have their stigmatizing impeachment, fraudulent as it is, they want to drag it out with alleged witnesses to continue the fishing expedition in hopes of finding a crime or crimes.

Chuck Schumer claims there is new ‘bombshell’ evidence that demands calling witnesses from the Oval Office. The NY Times allegedly gave them the ‘game-changing’ ‘bombshell’ last night. Democrats and the media work hand-in-glove.

NY TIMES ‘BOMBSHELL’ IS A DUD

The New York Times reported Sunday that Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was flying with President Donald Trump on Air Force One in June when he emailed his senior adviser to ask, “Did we ever find out about the money for Ukraine and whether we can hold it back?”

The adviser, Robert Blair, emailed back that it could be done, but he warned that they should “[e]xpect Congress to become unhinged,” the report said, citing a previously undisclosed email.

In addition to Mulvaney, others involved included Blair and three officials in the White House Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, the office’s acting head, Michael Duffey, who oversees funding, and lawyer Mark Paoletta, the report said.

The Times’ report claims it shows there was high-level pushback from top Trump officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and now-former national security adviser John Bolton.

THE PRESIDENT WAS TRYING TO PROTECT US $$$ FROM WASTE, AND FRAUD

The trio met with Trump in the Oval Office in late August and allegedly pressed him to release the aid, with Bolton allegedly telling the president, “This is in America’s interest,” the Times reported, citing an official briefed on the gathering.

That’s another anonymous ‘witness,’ and it is hearsay.

Trump responded, according to gossip, that he didn’t believe Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy was a genuine reformer. “Ukraine is a corrupt country,” Trump reportedly replied, adding that “We are pi–ing away our money.”

That could well be true and the President was trying to protect American taxpayer dollars — so, let’s impeach!

The White House blocked Mulvaney, Pompeo, Esper, Vought, Bolton, Blair, and others from testifying or turning over documents to House impeachment investigators as part of his right of executive privilege. As we stated, the Democrats are attacking the principle and the presidency.

There is nothing scandalous or new here but Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, claims it is new and dramatic information that proves they must have full access to all the White House personnel they wish to call to testify.

Notice, Biden wasn’t mentioned in the alleged emails.

Schumer calls it a “game-changer” and a “bombshell.” It’s actually a no-never-mind.

All they have on the President is he didn’t want to waste money on corrupt foreign governments. Aid for foreign nations is held back all the time, but, as his aides said, the Congress (Dems) will go off. The President was following the law. The Times article proved all of this.

Democrats want the consideration in the Senate that they wouldn’t give the Republicans and the President in the House.

This is exactly what is going on:

This is how it works. Dems leak & spin to their media, their media write stories regurgitating what they’ve been spoon fed, then the Democrats act shocked & demand action on the planted stories. The NY Times is to be repudiated. Schumer can stick it. https://t.co/IRO3bBWh3Q — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 31, 2019

They are connivers and bullies who have no regard for precedent or the Constitution: