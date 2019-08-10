Tin-Foil Hatter Joy Reid Knows Who Might Have Killed Jeffrey Epstein

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier, it gets crazier! Joe Scarborough claimed Russians killed Jeffrey Epstein and crazy Joy Reid thinks Bill Barr had something to do with Epstein’s death.

Epstein was never a friend of Trump’s. They were acquaintances until Trump dropped him about twelve years ago, but Joy doesn’t seem to know that and has tied the death of Epstein to this non-existent relationship.

Trump has also been blamed for Epstein’s death by the tin-foil people, however, #ClintonBodyCount is still trending.

Here’s a thought — maybe Epstein actually killed himself.

In the meantime, we need to start selling tin-foil hats to Democrats.

#NEW on @OANN: MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggests Attorney General Bill Barr was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s death.pic.twitter.com/YsrnpijSCn — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 10, 2019