Tiny Tots Football Team Fined $500 for Playing Too Well

A youth football team of 5, 6, 7 year-olds were beating their competition handily with 30 points over the other team and then a five-year-old went for it — another touchdown.

His coach was actually running along the sidelines trying to dissuade him from scoring, but the little guy kept going for it and he did it — he scored. That should have been a joyous moment.

That will cost his team $500.

There is a rule that they can’t have too big a win because it might embarrass the other team.

They can’t play really well, only okay.

On Saturday, the Conshohocken Golden Bears were doing really well, up 30-0 in a game against Roxborough.

At that point, Golden Bears head coach Kyle Williams says he advised a referee to throw a flag on the next play.

“Can you throw a flag? It’s less than two minutes — just in case anything happens, and it didn’t go that way,” Williams said.

A 5-year-old player on the Golden Bears ended up in the endzone, scoring a touchdown and violating a league rule against blowout games.

“There’s a 31-point rule that every organization, every team has to abide by. We violated that rule,” said Mike Mikalonis, president of the Conshohocken Bears.

And with that comes a potential fine of $500 for the team by the Keystone Sports League.

THEN TORRY SMITH TOOK TO TWITTER

Former Philadelphia Eagle Torry Smith took to Twitter on the matter and has since gone viral, writing in one tweet: “Kids need to learn how to deal with failure. Don’t want to get smashed? Play better.”

Parents who largely support the coach suggested if a league doesn’t want a blowout, just end the game at the 30-point lead.

The Golden Bears have a hearing on Monday where they will find out if that $500 fine will be required.

The league president indicated that other penalties may be handed down.

Other penalties! Really.

Today’s story of “We are building weak children” The youth football team in my wife’s hometown had a game today, they won 36-0. They don’t allow you to win by 31 without some type of punishment. The head coach is now suspended for 2 games and fined $500. ARE YOU KIDING ME? — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 12, 2019