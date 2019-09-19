Tlaib wants to display a new US flag with 51 stars

Michigan Democratic [Socialist] Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Thursday she wants to display an altered American flag with 51 – instead of 50 – stars outside her congressional office to demonstrate support for making the District of Columbia a state.

The District of Columbia was never meant to be a state and Tlaib will do anything to alter and damage the USA. Altering the flag is one way.

Tlaib made the comments during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on a longshot Democratic bill Republicans oppose. It would make the District of Columbia the 51st state. Democrats want the representation. D.C. is all Democratic [Socialist].

Ahead of the hearing, the city of D.C. ordered and displayed 140 American flags with the extra star.

Tlaib told Mayor Muriel Bowser during the hearing, “I would love one. I would love to hang it outside of my office.”

The D.C. statehood bill has more than 200 co-sponsors and the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, both Democrats. No Republicans in Congress have signed on to the legislation, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he won’t bring a D.C. statehood bill for a vote.