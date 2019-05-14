Tlaib will “talk like a 4th grader” next time for the “racist idiots”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is evil. The subtle and deceptive anti-Semitism she spreads is dangerous and she knows full well what she’s doing.

During an interview on a Yahoo! News podcast, Tlaib said: “there’s kind of a calming feeling” when she thinks about the Holocaust because here ancestors — Palestinians — gave “safe haven” to the victims. She said it in the context of wanting a one-state solution for Israel. In other words, she wanted Israel to disappear. Hamas would take over the one state with sheer numbers and destroy the minority Jews as their charter demands.

Last night, Seth Meyers asked Tlaib to provide “context” for her comments on Monday.

Tlaib repeated that many of her ancestors had died to “provide a safe haven for Jews in our world.”

That is a complete lie and she knows it’s a lie, as pointed out by CNN’s John King on Monday.

SHE SAID WE’RE ‘RACIST IDIOTS’

“All of us deserve human dignity, no matter our backgrounds, no matter our ethnicity, no matter even our political opinions, we all deserve that kind of equality and justice. And, you know, for me, I wanted to uplift that and bring that to light, and it was unfortunate,” Tlaib continued. “You know, I got a text message from a friend who’s like, ‘Hey, next time, you know, really clarify. Maybe talk like a fourth grader because maybe the racist idiots would understand you better.‘”

“I will continue to speak truth to power and continue to uplift my grandmother through love, and that’s all I can do is continue to share the human impact of what it means to be Palestinian in the occupied territories,” Tlaib said.

She is gaslighting us! She damn well meant it as we interpreted it — as an anti-Semitic trope.

The far-left liar is even acting as if the oppression of African-Americans is her history.

STALINIST REWRITES

Tlaib’s history is one frequently told by Hamas and it’s a lie!

The reason we call her evil is because she is unabashedly rewriting history like a Joseph Stalin and even Democratic Jews are buying it and supporting her. This is very, very dangerous. Tlaib has to know the real history or she is willfully ignorant and for Seth Meyers and people like Nancy Pelosi to let her get away with it is downright frightening.

Look I’m Christian, but I believe in truth!

Ben Shapiro told the truth on Martha MacCallum’s show last night:

