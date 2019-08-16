Tlaib won’t visit Granny under “oppressive conditions” like not doing her Nazi thing

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, as reported earlier, planned to travel to Israel on an anti-Israel junket funded by a hate-Israel group. The congresswomen’s itinerary showed they were visiting Israel to bolster the boycott against them. Tlaib then asked to visit granny for humanitarian reasons but declared she won’t do it under “oppressive conditions.” The oppressive conditions are her not being allowed to stir up blood libel against Israel.

When Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu denied them entry, horrible commie Bernie was so outraged that he suggested we withdraw all foreign aid.

Israel is the biggest recipient of United States aid funding.

Watch @AliVelshi explain why this is important amid the conflict between Israel and Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. pic.twitter.com/FB772r7qum — Velshi & Ruhle (@VelshiRuhle) August 16, 2019

MSNBC was fully on the side of the commie and is no friend to Israel.

After the refusal, Tlaib asked to visit her 90-year-old grandmother in the West Bank on humanitarian grounds. Tlaib tweeted that her granny made her what she is.

HER NAZI THING

Tlaib originally said she would “respect any restrictions and I will not promote any boycotts against Israel during my visit,” but she changed her tune on Friday.

She was given permission as long as she didn’t try to do her Nazi thing. Omar and Tlaib were going with a pro-neo-Nazi group that pushed “blood matzah” libel.

Visiting under such “oppressive conditions,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter, “would kill a piece of me.” [Yeah, right]

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

She is a liar.

So @RashidaTlaib lied. She sent this, Israel accepted her request, then she made a public spectacle about declining their acceptance while pretending this letter was never sent. This is an absolute embarrassment to Congress. Good grief. https://t.co/psJBMWXZDv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 16, 2019

A POLITICAL STUNT

According to Tlaib, part of her congressional victory was for the “Palestinian people.” To give them “hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions” they face living in a Jewish state.

“I can’t allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my [grandmother] to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies,” she wrote hours earlier on Twitter.

The only plan she had was to stir up trouble.

Ilhan Omar gave it all away in a tweet:

Though we were unable to witness this firsthand, there are other ways for people to learn about the occupation. Follow @alhaq_org, @btselem, @amnesty and other groups speaking out about human rights violations. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 16, 2019

THE ISRAELI INTERIOR MINISTER BLASTED HER IN ONE SENTENCE

The Israeli interior minister Aryeh Deri said Rep. Rashida Tlaib had more “hatred for Israel” than she had “love for her grandmother” after the Michigan Democrat turned down an offer to come to the West Bank to visit her family.

“I authorized this humanitarian trip, but it turns out that it was a provocation to embarrass Israel. Her hatred for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother,” Deri said Friday.

NETANYAHU DIDN’T BAN HER OVER ANYTHING TRUMP SAID — THAT’S FAKE NEWS

Netanyahu explained that Tlaib and Omar actually admitted in their itinerary that the only goal of their visit is to harm and delegitimize Israel:

“Only a few days ago, we received their itinerary for their visit in Israel, which revealed that they planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy.”

“For instance: they listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel, and unlike all Democratic and Republican members of Congress who have visited Israel, they did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition.

“A week ago, Israel warmly welcomed some 70 Democratic and Republican members of Congress, who expressed broad bipartisan support for Israel, which was also demonstrated a month ago in a resounding bipartisan vote against BDS in Congress.”

“However, the itinerary of the two Congresswomen reveals that the sole purpose of their visit is to harm Israel and increase incitement against it.”

Some Representatives like Mo Brooks supported the Israeli Prime Minister’s rally but dupes like Marco Rubio didn’t which puts him on the same side as Pelosi and other Israel-hating Dems.

This was an obvious political stunt and the dupes fell for it.

WHAT SEAN DAVIS SAYS

TLAIB: Give me a visa so I can destroy your nation from within.

ISRAEL: No.

TLAIB: Ok. Can I at least have a humanitarian visa to visit my dear gamgam? Pretty please? She needs me.

ISRAEL: Sure. But no Nazi crap while you’re here.

TLAIB: Never mind.https://t.co/gjjALQoV4s — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 16, 2019

It sure is strange how the media cheered left-wing activists who said Trump was “not welcome” in El Paso, then turned right around and bashed Israel for saying two anti-Semites who deny Israel’s right to exist weren’t welcome in the country. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 15, 2019