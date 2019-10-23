Today’s “Explosive, Game-Changing” Hearing Summed Up in 3 Sentences

A U.S. diplomat William Taylor gave what was described as explosive testimony Tuesday, allegedly tying Ukraine aid to politically motivated investigations. Democrats are calling it a game-changer that could extend the impeachment inquiry into 2020.

William Taylor, the head of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, allegedly told House lawmakers he was told nearly $400 million in military aid was contingent on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, the Burisma energy company and 2016 election interference, The Hill reported.

That sounds pretty bad, right? We’ve been hearing that all day, it’s “explosive, a game-changer,” Trump’s really done for now.

Allegedly, Taylor’s testimony confirmed that there was indeed a quid pro quo and drew a direct line to Donald Trump.

UH, NOT SO FAST, READ THESE 3 SENTENCES

But don’t accept that on the face of it. The problem is Democrats are leaking hand-picked bits of information that support their case and not allowing the truth to come out.

All people need to know is what one of the Republicans on the committee said this evening. Rep. Zeldin, a man I know and who is very honest, said that the “transcript should be released ASAP…much of his leaked opening statement collapsed, but Schiff keeps the public in the dark on that.”

Spent another entire day in Schiff’s super secret bunker in the Capitol basement for Amb Taylor’s depo. This transcript should be released ASAP along w ALL of the other transcripts. Much of his leaked opening statement collapsed, but Schiff keeps the public in the dark on that!👎 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 23, 2019

ADAM SCHIFF’S TESTIMONY WAS “DISGUSTING”

As of this morning, Rep. Zeldin said he heard nothing that indicated there was an impeachable offense. Zeldin called Schiff’s questioning “disgusting” for playing into his anti-Trump narrative.

“They have creativity in developing a narrative, a story to try to connect all sorts of different dots that aren’t actually connected. I see it with the way Chairman Schiff asks his questions inside these depositions.”

One example of Schiff’s unfair questioning Zeldin provided was during former adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael McKinley’s testimony. “Adam Schiff asks the question where he’s trying to get Michael McKinley to talk about how bad things are in the Mike Pompeo State Department and then Michael McKinley takes exception with the question and says ‘he had to recast the way the question was asked’ and then he talked about how much better things have gotten in the State Department under Mike Pompeo.”

After all the hours of testimony, there was nothing there.

Adam Schiff’s phony narrative has been “OBLITERATED” by testimony given to the House. “There is nothing from anything that I’ve heard that you could possibly impeach @realDonaldTrump for.”pic.twitter.com/6TmJapUGiX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 22, 2019