Tolerant Democrat Responds to Pro-Life Banner While Foaming at the Mouth

This tolerant Democrat rallier foamed at the mouth as she shouted hatefully at the pro-lifers who held up a banner she didn’t like. She also shouted at The Daily Caller reporter. She was quite vulgar.
The unhinged woman is at a rally protesting the separation of children at the border and claims that she cares about children and families. At the same time, she hates anyone who wants to stand up for the unborn.
Watch:
BAT SH*T CRAZY ALL OF THEM
AMEN!
Someone should have pointed out to this lovely maiden that 1 in 5 US pregnancies end in abortion. That means 20% of children in the US are aborted.. A national toy store, TOYS R US, recently shut it doors forever. It’s tough to maintain a business when 20% of your customers are killed every year. Every abortion by Planned Parenthood meant 1 less customer for TOYS R US. Nobody buys toys for aborted babies.
Which begs the question: Why would Toys R Us donate to Planned Parenthood?
Bain Capital put Toys R US out of business. They bought them, then shut them down. But I’m pro-life like you, so I’m not arguing with that.
I thought fat people were supposed to be jolly?
I was afraid for a moment she was going really to pull up her shirt and bra and make everyone there sick to their stomach, even me watching the video.
I was sick to my stomach after about five seconds.
Note the 3 guys watching and enjoying the show of TDS and hate. She’s shaming the Daily Caller, claim they “take their money” and are racists. Checking their headlines, there’s an article claiming Ben Shapiro helps Jews onto the train (holocaust reference). I think the Daily Caller leans left, though not as much as CNN, MSNBC or the NYT. That’s a Democrat civil war going on there.
The more TDS, socialism, and hate they project, the worse they’ll do at the polls. And that’s after Obama/Clinton decimated the political Democrat ranks, and yet both of them continue to hog Democrat campaign money by continuing to fund raise when they’ll not run for office again.