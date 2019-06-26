Tolerant left! Eric Trump doesn’t press charges on hotel spitter

An employee was arrested after she harassed and spat at Eric Trump on Tuesday night while Trump was visiting an upscale Chicago bar, according to published reports.

That’s disgusting! Worse than that are the vile comments from the left on Twitter. You can imagine how they are rejoicing and blaming Eric Trump for the incident. Some say that because he didn’t press charges, that’s proof the incident never happened.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a female employee of The Aviary was reportedly taken into custody and was accused of spitting on Eric Trump after the incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. The employee was later released. Trump declined to press charges.

The Chicago police would only say that an incident involving someone protected by the Secret Service had taken place.

Gee, this is a real shocker since Jussie Smollett defined it as Trump country.

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

Trump was visiting the Trump Hotel in Chicago at the time. He told Breitbart:

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told the news outlet over the phone.

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Trump says the employee clearly has “emotional problems,” but not necessarily. She could just be a nasty SOB who hates people who don’t agree with her.

Other than this next tweet, you’re not likely to hear much about this on the news, although CNN mentioned it as did the NY Post. There certainly won’t be a tinge of outrage over it.

Eric Trump spit on by employee of Chicago bar, sources say https://t.co/lWagtXas8U pic.twitter.com/705imnqxrD — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) June 26, 2019

Retweet if you see it’s DEPLORABLE for @EricTrump to be spat on by a DERANGED Chicago bar fly! “It’s a disgusting act by someone who has emotional problems!” @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, @BreitbartNews Time to Dexit, Democrat Exit, from #Trump Derangement!https://t.co/V7JVjKSXRF pic.twitter.com/7DGqRLLc8I — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) June 26, 2019

The leftists now do this sort of thing routinely.

Maybe they’re angry because his poll numbers are up.

BOOM:@realDonaldTrump just hit 49% approval in USA Today poll with 48% disapprove- his highest EVER in that poll! Trump is getting more and more popular Onward to a historic reelection! RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 22, 2019