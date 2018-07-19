Tolerant Whoopi Kicks Judge Jeanine Off The View to Wild Applause

We have an update for our readers as of 7 p.m.! According to Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra, Whoopi continued the abuse after the segment ended.

Saavedra tweeted: @ JudgeJeanine on what @ WhoopiGoldberg did off stage: “I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building.’ And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building.’”

THE STORY

The Judge was hawking her new book, Liars, Leakers and Liberals, and it got off to an understandably bad start. The audience wasn’t on the judge’s side.

In a condescending and insulting manner, the interview ended quickly when Whoopi outshouted the Judge as she tried to respond to her diatribe against President Trump.

The Judge first discussed the positives in the economy while the panel wanted to trash the President. The audience started to clap for her comments about improved employment for minorities and others, which prompted Whoopi to go into an angry tirade. The audience stopped clapping abruptly.

Whoopi said she is “tired of people starting a conversation with Mexicans are liars and rapists.” No one calls Mexicans liars and rapists. People are calling MS-13 and similar gangs “liars and rapists”.

“Your opening statement,” Judge Pirro said, “how horrible it is that Donald Trump is talking about all of these people. You know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens.”

That set Whoopi off because you are not allowed to talk about the victims of illegals.

Whoopi outshouted the Judge who kept trying to answer her original question. Whoopi ended with, “What is horrible is when the President of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people! Say goodbye! I’m done!”

Who is the hater?

It’s better for anyone on the right to not go on these shows. The left is too full of hate. Whoopi probably planned to humiliate the judge, but thats only conjecture based on who Whoopi is as a person.

Watch: