Tom Arnold blasts Diamond & Silk with sexist, racist vulgarity

TOM ARNOLD GETS DISGUSTING
Actor Tom Arnold was unhappy with Diamond & Silk’s criticism of Barbra Streisand and her meme of a woman’s high heel impaling the President and his — Arnold’s — vulgar reference to the assassination of President Kennedy and Dallas.
Arnold responded to Diamond and Silk’s tweet with a vulgar, sexist, and racist tweet.
“I’d like to investigate every crack curve & crevice of you two tons of fun’s heavenly bodies,” Arnold tweeted. “I’ll start with intensive oral examination of your naughty bits. So take off all yo clothes & get your big booties butts back into Big Daddy’s hot tub. Don’t bring Streisand. Too freaky.”
Is this Hollywood? Is this the left? Where is NOW to protect these women? Where is the NAACP? He hates the President, Republicans, and anyone who supports them. The evidence for that is on his Twitter feed.
He must be out of money so using cheap methods to get work. Diamond & Silk are able to cite issues, Arnold merely insults.
D and S are fine ladies……..arnald seems too be triggered!!!!! I guess he is just a standard Dumorat……….SAD person……