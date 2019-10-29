Tom Arnold blasts Diamond & Silk with sexist, racist vulgarity

TOM ARNOLD GETS DISGUSTING

Actor Tom Arnold was unhappy with Diamond & Silk’s criticism of Barbra Streisand and her meme of a woman’s high heel impaling the President and his — Arnold’s — vulgar reference to the assassination of President Kennedy and Dallas.

Arnold responded to Diamond and Silk’s tweet with a vulgar, sexist, and racist tweet.

“I’d like to investigate every crack curve & crevice of you two tons of fun’s heavenly bodies,” Arnold tweeted. “I’ll start with intensive oral examination of your naughty bits. So take off all yo clothes & get your big booties butts back into Big Daddy’s hot tub. Don’t bring Streisand. Too freaky.”

I’d like to investigate every crack curve & crevice of you two tons of fun’s heavenly bodies. I’ll start with intensive oral examination of your naughty bits. So take off all yo clothes & get your big booties butts back into Big Daddy’s hot tub. Don’t bring Streisand. Too freaky. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 27, 2019

Is this Hollywood? Is this the left? Where is NOW to protect these women? Where is the NAACP? He hates the President, Republicans, and anyone who supports them. The evidence for that is on his Twitter feed.