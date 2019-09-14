Tomi Lahren Made to Apologize for Speaking the Truth about Guns & Borders

During an appearance on “Varney & Co.” Friday, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren made a point about the recklessness of taking guns from Americans while our borders are open. Her comments brought the wrath of Hell down upon her on social media.

She told Steve Varney, “If they want to open our borders, you better be sure people in Texas, people in South Dakota, people in the middle of this country, we’re going to be armed and ready because we have to have a means to defend ourselves from who knows who’s coming in? And that’s the thing. We don’t know. We have to be able to protect ourselves.”

“I would also remind those that might not have a use for a gun or don’t feel they have a use for a gun, many Americans do,” Lahren told Varney as she defended the Second Amendment. “Many Americans don’t live in the suburbs, who are far away from where police can respond, and so that’s why that self-defense is so important. And you can’t depend on the government to protect you at all times. That’s what so many Americans forget, is they put their safety and security in the hands of the government. The government is going to fail you.”

IT’S ONE OF THE GREAT THINGS ABOUT THIS COUNTRY

The Founding Fathers were very insightful to confirm Americans have the right to self-defense, especially against the government, and enshrine it in our Bill of Rights. Varney echoed that belief.

“But the government,” Varney added, “what I like about America is that we are the only country in the world where armed citizens are allowed. Just in case the government gets out of line. That makes America unique. It’s one of the things that really appeals to me about America. You never hear about that.”

“Well, that’s what Second Amendment activists and people that are for the Second Amendment, Second Amendment rights, remind people over and over and over again,” Lahren said. “And this is your right, this is your right to protect and defend yourself and your family.

“And all of the things the Democrats want to put in place, my goodness, if they want to open our borders, you better be sure people in Texas, people in South Dakota, people in the middle of this country, we’re going to be armed and ready because we have to have a means to defend ourselves from who knows who’s coming in? And that’s the thing. We don’t know. We have to be able to protect ourselves.”

Since we know criminals, cartels, and other bad actors are crossing our open borders, as common sense would have told us, her statement rings true.

She also has the right to make it, but not to the screamers of the left.

Open borders Julian Castro, son of LaRaza Rosie, manipulating the public as he’s won’t to do, claimed falsely that she was talking about legal immigrants and all people coming over the border.

Only the stupid and the manipulative needed an explanation, and Tomi gave it, apologizing for saying nothing wrong.

Her statements did not advocate violence, but Castro decided to equate it to El Paso. It is evil to manipulate people and that is what Castro is doing. He’s not stupid and he knows he’s doing it.

Not what I meant & I apologize for the way it came out. I simply mean without a secure border we don’t know who is coming into our nation & those who wish to do us harm will exploit it. I’m NOT advocating for violence against any person, regardless of race or immigration status. https://t.co/JJjkfplFmk — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 13, 2019

What she said came out fine. It wasn’t only Castro with a bizarre imagination.

A FEW OF THE SEWER RATS

Holy shit Tomi Lahren just openly talking about shooting immigrants on Fox Business "We are going to be armed and ready, because we have to have a means to defend ourselves from — who knows who's coming in?"pic.twitter.com/WL7QCjLFfw — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 13, 2019

Tomi Lahren is an enormous piece of shit. Bless. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 13, 2019

Tomi Lahren, fixture on United States television in elder homes and lunatic asylums, expresses sensual pleasure at prospect of hunting minorities for sport. pic.twitter.com/BI0n1eACoM — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) September 13, 2019

Tomi Lahren: We need guns to "defend ourselves" from immigrants https://t.co/qxPpzZ9MPI — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 13, 2019

Tomi Lahren needs to be fired immediately. She is using a national cable news platform to advocate white supremacist shootings. https://t.co/vZWn71yKB3 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 13, 2019

There were many more assaulting her on Twitter although she did nothing wrong.

The truth is Democrats want open borders and they want our guns at the same time. They will do and say whatever they have to in order to make it happen.

These social media sewer rats, who go uncensored, destroy people and they can do it with deliberate misstatements. They are never held accountable because they are of the left.

THEY WANT YOUR GUNS WHILE WE HAVE OPEN BORDERS

We have no clue who these people are pouring across our borders, but the left, in their wisdom, think it’s time to disarm us. They will start by putting responsible, law-abiding gun owners through a wringer to get the license they want everyone to have. That will give them the national registry they so desire and will one day use for a Beto-style confiscation.

