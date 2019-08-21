Tomorrow Trump Will Move to End the Flores Agreement

The Washington Times reported that on Wednesday, the President will eliminate the loophole that allows illegal immigrant families to pour into the country. Congress will never replace the 2015 Flores ‘catch and release’ Settlement responsible for this and for a lot of sex trafficking, especially of children.

The move to circumvent Congress would allow the government to stay in detention longer than the 20 days defined in the Flores Settlement. It would also allow deportations.

“Today the administration is closing one of the legal loopholes that have allowed human traffickers and smugglers to exploit our vulnerabilities at the southern border,” a senior official told The Washington Times, previewing the announcement. “President Trump has made it clear that he’s going to secure America’s border at all cost and this rule plays a vital role in the strategy to restore the integrity to our immigration system and our national security.”

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan went to Capitol Hill last month to plead for action, and the ineffective Congress said it will never happen.

The White House has to change the incentives that keep these armies of people coming into the country illegally. The Flores Settlement is one of those incentives.

The Flores Settlement was reached in 1997 to address detention of unaccompanied children, but in 2015, Obama Judge Dolly Gee extended it to children who come in with parents. She came up with the 20 day maximum for the detention of children who come with parents. Therefore, anyone who claims they are a parent and drags a child, anyone’s child, across the border, get released in 20 days.

The Obama administration appealed but the 9th circus upheld most of Gee’s ruling.

“A child is like a passport for migration,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told reporters earlier this year after a trip to Guatemala, which has surpassed Mexico as the top-sending country for illegal border jumpers.

As Obama warned, there has been an enormous surge and children are being abducted.

It’s hard to imagine where they will put these families if they keep them longer than 20 days. They are hoping the word will get back to the people in Central America that they won’t be released. That will keep them from coming.

The numbers dropped in June and July after Mexico and Guatemala stepped up their cooperation with U.S. efforts — but July’s 48,127 family migrants is still a “crisis,” border officials said. June was 85,000. Prior to that, it was over 100,000 a month.

The main reason the numbers are down is that it’s too hot to travel. The numbers always go down in the summer.