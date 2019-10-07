Top Aide of Mitt Romney’s Was on the Board of Burisma

Mitt Romney’s top aide was on the board of Burisma in February of 2017.

According to an article published in the Huffington Post shortly after President Trump was inaugurated, a former top CIA official joined the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest provider of natural gas.

Burisma is the oil and gas company at the center of a controversy about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who also served on Burisma’s board.**

The article says that Joseph Cofer Black would be “leading the company’s security and strategic development efforts.” Black had served in various CIA positions under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush.

According to reports, Cofer Black was a “top Romney aide.” Black worked at Blackwater as a vice chairman before joining Romney’s campaign as a “special adviser” on Romney’s Foreign Policy and National Security Advisory Team in October of 2011.

HuffPo praised the connection because Black aimed to expand the company’s global presence.

And, oh joy, they’re expanding right here in the United States.

According to The New Yorker, Hunter joined Burisma’s board in April of 2014 and remained on it until he declined to renew his position this past May. Meanwhile, according to Burisma’s website, Black was appointed in February of 2017 and continues to serve on its board. The timelines would indicate that Black and Biden worked together at Burisma, and indeed, web archives from late 2017 show Black and Biden listed simultaneously on the board, The Federalist reported in September.

It appears that Burisma was buying famous names to promote their company’s business. In addition to Hunter Biden and Cofer Black, they put a former president of Poland from 1995 to 2005, Aleksander Kwaśniewski on the board, paying them all lavish salaries.

In 2015, Ukraine appointed Viktor Shokin as their new prosecutor. His removal in 2016 is at the center of the bribery allegations.

Joe Biden brags about how he threatened to pull $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. The prosecutor, who was fired, was leading a corruption investigation into a company that employed Biden’s son, Hunter pic.twitter.com/xZd3vIMbuL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 20, 2019

Biden bragged about his role in the firing of the prosecutor, Mr. Shokin.

There were a number of others who wanted Shokin fired for not probing Yanukovych. No matter what, this was a conflict of interest for Joe Biden.

While Joe denied knowing of his son’s business, after taking him to Ukraine via Air Force 2, his son Hunter told the New Yorker, they did discuss it once.

USA Today reports polls show Americans 2 to 1 want an investigation of the Bidens. Joe has always had issues and with his penchant for deceit, he never should have gotten to where he is now.

BREAKING:

Joe Biden drops out…. 31 years ago.

“Questions of character and integrity”

Rings… a bell 🙄🤔 pic.twitter.com/QuE7jC7hyQ — Charles Weber (@cweber33433) October 4, 2019

Perhaps more will come out about Romney and his connections as well.

** Burisma was owned by Mykola Zlochevsky, a minister who went into exile after a popular revolution removed President Viktor F. Yanukovych. With Yanukovych gone, Zlochevsky faced numerous corruption investigations involving Burisma Holdings.