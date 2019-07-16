Top Dem Calls for Memorial for Antifa Domestic Terrorist

Famous Democrat Shaun King, a fake Black person, has been lauding the Democrat Antifa man who tried to firebomb an ICE facility. Antifa self-describes as Anarcho-Communists. Some call the violent group Democrat brown shirts because Democrats will not disavow them except for an occasional super mild criticism. Mostly, Democrats defend them. CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo gave them full-throated support.

This past weekend, a violent Antifa member firebombed an ICE facility in what might have been a suicide firebombing.

In his manifesto, he called for Antifa to arm up.

According to reporter Andy Ngo who was on Tucker’s last night, Antifa was already armed with rifles terrorizing people when he was attacked in a previous incident in Portland.

There are photos of the armed Jim Brown nutjobs at that rally where Ngo was hurt.

King deleted the tweets calling for a memorial to the Antifa terrorist who firebombed ICE, but you can still read some of them here.

King called Van Spronsen a “martyr” liberating the “imprisoned” foreigners. He found the domestic terrorist Van Spronsen’s letter/manifesto to be “beautiful, painful, devastating” but to many Americans, it is very extreme and inaccurate. Personally, I think he had serious mental issues.

CNN RECENTLY GLORIFIED THIS TERRORIST

CNN recently aired a documentary about the antifa militia whose member was killed in an ICE firebombing attack yesterday. You can see Mr van Sprossen at the 4 second time stamp in this trailer. https://t.co/3BJVp0hp4C — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2019