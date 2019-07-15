Top Dems share an alarming warning in a new poll

A New Democratic poll is circulating from top Democrats warning that swing voters dislike socialism and they dislike Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC has become the face of the party with this key voting group but they don’t like socialism. It could cost them the House and the presidency, AXIOS reports.

“If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the [House] majority at risk,” said a top Democrat who is involved in 2020 congressional races. “[S]he’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races.”

Let’s keep that woman talking!

The poll also reports AOC has very high name recognition and most dislike her and they really don’t like Omar.

Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; 22% had a favorable view.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — another member of The Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; 9% (not a typo) had a favorable view.

Socialism was viewed favorably by 18% of the voters and unfavorably by 69%.

Capitalism was 56% favorable; 32% unfavorable.

“Socialism is toxic to these voters,” said the top Democrat.

Toxic!

These voters, according to Axios, are “1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education.” They point out that the poll was taken in May, before AOC accused Pelosi of racist patterns.

This is why we hope the President stops intruding in Democrat internal fights as he did today with tweets. He told progressive Democrats to go back to their “crime-infested places,” fix them and come back to show us how it’s done in a series of tweets Sunday. Now the media is accusing him of opposing women of color when, before that, progressives were accusing Pelosi of opposing women of color. When the enemy is firing at each other, don’t interfere.

Democrats are starting to worry about their out of control leftists, especially AOC. She’s hurting their party and the Speaker knows it.