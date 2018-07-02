Top Iranian Official Says Obama Gave 2500 Iranians US Citizenship

TERRORISTS IN OUR MIDST

An Iranian official, cleric and Parliament member, Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zolnour claims that the Obama administration granted citizenship to 2,500 Iranians while negotiating the Iran nuclear deal. Add that to the billions of dollars Obama gave them for a lousy deal.

This needs to be investigated but who will do it? Our DoJ is a mess.

Mojtaba Zolnour, who represents Ayatollah Khamenei in the Revolutionary Guards, once said, “The Noble Koran permits the Islamic Republic of Iran to destroy Israel,” according to the Iranian news agency Fars. He has also said it’s their “divine right”. This is the lunatic who said he could destroy Tel Aviv with a nuclear bomb in 7 minutes. Just the kind of person one wants to make deals with.

The Sentinel could not confirm this on the Fars.english website or Etemad. However, the man making the allegations, if he indeed did, isn’t just anyone. He is chairman of Iran’s parliamentary nuclear committee and a member of its national security and foreign affairs committee”.

These people were allegedly granted U.S. citizenship as a favor to the [radical] President Hassan Rouhani, Fox News reported. He might have meant a green card, The Daily Mail reported, but, either way, it’s bad.

Zolnour reported this information to Iran’s Etemad newspaper which was cited by Fars News agency.

THE OFFICIALS STORY

“When Obama, during the negotiations about the JCPOA, decided to do a favor to these men, he granted citizenship to 2,500 Iranians and some officials started a competition over whose children could be part of these 2,500 Iranians,” he revealed.

“If today these Iranians get deported from America, it will become clear who is complicit and sells the national interest like he is selling candies to America,” he added.

“It should be stated exactly which children of which authorities live in the United States and have received citizenship or residency,” the official in Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s inner circle stated.

Zolnour guessed that between 30 and 60 are studying in the U.S. The rest of them were working in the country “against our national interests,” according to Fox News.

The brother of Rouhani Ali Fereydoun sent his son to live in the U.S. Fatemeh Ardeshir Larijani is also here. She is the daughter of the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament. It’s not known if they received citizenship.

This is a comment by an Iranian official and the former administration officials don’t believe it. Current State Department officials won’t comment.

Fox reported further: “Many ordinary Iranians are surprised and feel betrayed that children of the regime officials live and work in the U.S.,” Saeed Ghasseminejad, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based research institute, told Fox News. “The regime officials chant death to America but send their children to the U.S., away from the hell they have created in Iran over the past four decades.”

There is a ban against Iranians so why are these elite here?