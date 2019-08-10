Top MSNBC Host Knows Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein!

Joe Scarborough knows who killed Jeffrey Epstein. It wasn’t Epstein himself, it was Russia! Of course, who else? According to MSNBC’s Morning Joe host, the suddenly deceased pedophile is part of the debunked Russian conspiracy.

“A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian,” he actually tweeted.

He was joined by another conspiracy nut, Brian Koppelman, who tweeted, “Epstein suicide. Sure. Seems likely. Probably what happened. Hey, folks, we’re Russia now. Enjoy it.”

Koppelman’s the Democrat’s answer to Alex Jones.

Yes, that makes sense. Everyone around Epstein was a HUGE Russia supporter – Dershowitz, Wexner, Maxwell, Barry Krischer and Epstein himself. Just look at their philanthropies. It screams RUSSIA! https://t.co/X8v3OD4M0L — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 10, 2019

Epstein suicide. Sure. Seems likely. Probably what happened. Hey, folks, we’re Russia now. Enjoy it. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) August 10, 2019

Actually, we know the killer. This is the photo from the surveillance camera that is currently circulating:

Looks as realistic as Russians did it.