Top prosecutor SWORE under oath Biden forced Ukraine to fire him

The Ukraine prosecutor at the center of the Ukraine-Trump debacle, Viktor Shokin explained in sworn testimony how he lost his job as the top prosecutor and attempted to get it back only to find out Joe Biden pressured Ukraine to remove him because he was investigating Burisma, the company employing Biden’s son Hunter.

Victor Shokin also accused the Obama administration of taking steps in Ukraine to isolate and remove people who did not serve their interests, Foxnews reported.

Investigative reporter John Solomon has obtained 400 documents exposing Joe Biden’s corruption. He’s done.

The sworn evidence by Mr. Shokin is further evidence.

BREAKING: Fired Prosecutor Viktor Shokin Swore Under Oath that he was told that he was fired because he refused to drop the Burisma Investigation and it made then VP Joe Biden upset. pic.twitter.com/hE6WgEWmSz — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 27, 2019

Another interesting point made by investigative reporter John Solomon is that the Obama officials had to apologize for falsely claiming Mr. Shokin was corrupt and inept.

Just to refresh your memory, here’s Joe bragging about extortion:

Joe Biden brags about how he threatened to pull $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. The prosecutor, who was fired, was leading a corruption investigation into a company that employed Biden’s son, Hunter pic.twitter.com/xZd3vIMbuL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 20, 2019

