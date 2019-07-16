Top Twitter Exec Has the Okay to Tweet Vile Attacks on the Right

The Washington Examiner reported that Twitter senior engineering manager Ian Brown is sending out tweets assailing Trump, White House social media chief Dan Scavino Jr., top aide Stephen Miller, Sen. Rand Paul, and supporters like Turning Point USA Chief Charlie Kirk.

According to the Examiner, In a recent tweet, he suggested that restaurant workers were tampering with Eric Trump’s food after the president’s son said he was spat on at a Chicago eatery. “If @EricTrump is upset about getting spit on by a restaurant employee, I have some bad news about the food and drinks he’s being served,” Brown tweeted June 26. His tweets are offensive, meant to inflame, and they are targeted harassment by the man with the power.

Can somebody impeach this motherfucker before it’s too late? https://t.co/jmP7pVW3al — Ian Brown (@igb) January 7, 2019

Even the guy who putatively manages @realDonaldTrump‘s Twitter account posts xenophobic & racist anti-immigration garbage. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/cFKTXmh4iS — Ian Brown (@igb) July 16, 2019

Ian is targeting Dan Scavino who is in charge of the Trump social media universe and he is involved in the current effort to rein in the tech giants’ obvious anti-conservative bias.

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and guess that the answer is…wait for it…you are a racist dick. — Ian Brown (@igb) May 1, 2019

All I want for Christmas is for @DanScavino and @realDonaldTrump to go to jail next year. #MAGA — Ian Brown (@igb) December 25, 2018

.@DanScavino is too dumb to pass a CAPTCHA so I’m guessing all his racist “chain migration” garbage comes from his “buddy” Stephen Miller. https://t.co/uiCgDeTdOV — Ian Brown (@igb) April 7, 2019

He apparently doesn’t like cops either.

If the cops are making people feel unsafe, maybe @Starbucks isn’t the problem. https://t.co/ZxMa7ao0Mb — Ian Brown (@igb) July 6, 2019

He’s also a fascist who hints he wants people to boycott Home Depot.

“Marcus said how much more he will donate to [Trump] depends on Home Depot’s success. Marcus holds a large number of Home Depot shares.” https://t.co/sAtPkp1jS7 — Ian Brown (@igb) June 30, 2019

